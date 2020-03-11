This course is designed to teach you the foundations in order to write simple programs in Python using the most common structures. No previous exposure to programming is needed. By the end of this course, you'll understand the benefits of programming in IT roles; be able to write simple programs using Python; figure out how the building blocks of programming fit together; and combine all of this knowledge to solve a complex programming problem.
This course is part of the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate
Understand what Python is and why Python is relevant to automation
Write short Python scripts to perform automated actions
Understand how to use the basic Python structures: strings, lists, and dictionaries
Create your own Python objects
- Basic Python Data Structures
- Fundamental Programming Concepts
- Basic Python Syntax
- Python Programming
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Hello Python!
In this module we’ll introduce you to the Coursera platform and the course format. Then, we’ll dive into the basics of programming languages and syntax, as well as automation using scripting. We’ll also introduce you to the Python programming language and some of the benefits it offers. Last up, we’ll cover some basic functions and keywords of the language, along with some arithmetic operations.
Basic Python Syntax
In this module you’ll learn about different data types in Python, how to identify them, and how to convert between them. You’ll also learn how to use variables to assign data and to reference variables. You’ll deep dive into functions: how to define them, pass them parameters, and have them return information. You’ll explore the concepts of code reuse, code style, and refactoring complex code, along with effectively using code comments. Finally, you’ll learn about comparing data using equality and logical operators, and leveraging these to build complex branching scripts using if statements.
Loops
In this module you'll explore the intricacies of loops in Python! You'll learn how to use while loops to continuously execute code, as well as how to identify infinite loop errors and how to fix them. You'll also learn to use for loops to iterate over data, and how to use the range() function with for loops. You'll also explore common errors when using for loops and how to fix them.
Strings, Lists and Dictionaries
In this module you'll dive into more advanced ways to manipulate strings using indexing, slicing, and advanced formatting. You'll also explore the more advanced data types: lists, tuples, and dictionaries. You'll learn to store, reference, and manipulate data in these structures, as well as combine them to store complex data structures.
I think the videos need some more information or at least when we do the practices we can get more feedback from the instruction in the forums. A better way to lean the concepts, syntax and semantics
This course is really , If you are a begineer then you should really dive in to this course as this is begineer oreinted course and slowly drives you towards advancement .GO for this , ALL THE BEST!!
The exercises in each module were really helpful and the course has covered all of the required bascis. People reading this, I will tell you not to skip the OOP module as it is the essence of python.
Great content and quiz material! Some of the questions on the quizzes I submitted were correct, but I got it wrong somehow. I still haven't received feedback on the forums or the ticket I submitted.
About the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate
This beginner-level, six-course certificate, developed by Google, is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills -- including Python, Git, and IT automation -- that can help you advance your career.
