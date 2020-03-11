About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand what Python is and why Python is relevant to automation

  • Write short Python scripts to perform automated actions

  • Understand how to use the basic Python structures: strings, lists, and dictionaries

  • Create your own Python objects

Skills you will gain

  • Basic Python Data Structures
  • Fundamental Programming Concepts
  • Basic Python Syntax
  • Python Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Hello Python!

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Basic Python Syntax

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 45 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Loops

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 47 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Strings, Lists and Dictionaries

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 67 min), 15 readings, 4 quizzes

