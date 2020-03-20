In this course, we'll give you the tools to quickly identify and solve real-world problems that you might come across in your IT role. We'll look at a bunch of different strategies and approaches for tackling the most common pitfalls of your code and IT infrastructure. You'll learn strategies for approaching almost any technical problem and then see how those apply to solving different real-world scenarios.
Analyze real-world IT problems and implement the appropriate strategies to solve those problems
Demonstrate techniques to quickly find and solve the root cause of problems in IT infrastructure
Understand the root cause for problems related to speed, crashes, or exhausted resources in your computer
Identify the most common pitfalls of your code and how to fix them
- Improving Software Performance
- Managing Scarce Resources
- Advanced Troubleshooting
- Understanding Errors
- Finding the Root Cause of a Problem
Troubleshooting Concepts
In this module, you’ll be introduced to the fundamentals of troubleshooting and you’ll learn different strategies and approaches to tackle problems that you might encounter. You’ll learn about the concept of debugging and how debugging is one of the core principles of troubleshooting. You’ll be introduced to some tools that will help you in the debugging process, like tcpdump, ps, top, itrace, and lots more. Next, you’ll explore how to “understand the problem.” This might sound like a no brainer, but it's not as easy as you might think! Next, we’ll dive into the different approaches when troubleshooting reproducing errors versus intermittent errors. Finally, you’ll learn about “binary searching a problem.” We’ll explore the different types of searches, including binary and linear searches. Then, we’ll learn about the concept of bisecting and how it can be used in your troubleshooting approach, and finish up with finding invalid data in a CSV file.
Slowness
In this module, you’ll learn about what factors can cause a machine or program to act slowly. You’ll dive into ways of addressing slowness by identifying the bottleneck that might be causing the slowness. You’ll learn about tools to identify which resources are being exhausted, including iotop, iftop, and activity monitor in MacOS. Next, you’ll learn how computers use resources, and understand the differences between CPU, RAM, and Cache in order to help you find the possible causes for slowness in our machines or scripts.
Crashing Programs
In this module, you’ll get introduced to the age old question, “Why has my program crashed?” You’ll learn how to troubleshoot system crashes and application crashes, what tools you can be used to help identify the cause of the crash, and what log files to look at in order to find what might have gone wrong. Next, you’ll dive into investigating why code crashes, and what you can do to prevent that from happening. Then, you’ll explore what happens when an unhandled error occurs and throws an exception. You’ll learn about the printf debugging technique, which will help you identify these errors and exceptions. Finally, you’ll explore the concept of handling crashes and incidents at a much larger scale.
Managing Resources
In this module, you’ll learn how to manage your applications. You’ll dive into some common issues that may cause your application to crash. You’ll also understand what memory leaks are, and how to troubleshoot and prevent them. Up next, you’ll run down managing disk space; you’ll see some scenarios of how this happens and how to identify what process or application is taking up all your disk space. Then, you'll learn what network saturation is, how it can be caused, and some useful tools and techniques to solve a network saturation problem.
Great course. I learned a lot about troubleshooting and debugging. Not only learned to troubleshoot small issues but also bigger issues with applications, equipment, servers, network, etc..
This is my best course and I also like how immersive and passionate the instructor was. I thank her for all the skills she imparted and would to her on more courses in the future.
Knowledgeable content, but they should show more practical exercises and after taking 2-3 test of students on practical knowledge, they should give him the graded assessment.
A lot of information and tools to fix typical problems in IT environments. The course goes not deep because some subjects would take entire courses, so it's a good big picture course.
This beginner-level, six-course certificate, developed by Google, is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills -- including Python, Git, and IT automation -- that can help you advance your career.
