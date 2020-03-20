About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze real-world IT problems and implement the appropriate strategies to solve those problems

  • Demonstrate techniques to quickly find and solve the root cause of problems in IT infrastructure

  • Understand the root cause for problems related to speed, crashes, or exhausted resources in your computer

  • Identify the most common pitfalls of your code and how to fix them

Skills you will gain

  • Improving Software Performance
  • Managing Scarce Resources
  • Advanced Troubleshooting
  • Understanding Errors
  • Finding the Root Cause of a Problem
Course 4 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Troubleshooting Concepts

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Slowness

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Crashing Programs

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Managing Resources

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 74 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate

Google IT Automation with Python

