SF
Aug 15, 2020
Great course. I learned a lot about troubleshooting and debugging. Not only learned to troubleshoot small issues but also bigger issues with applications, equipment, servers, network, etc..
BP
Aug 7, 2020
Excelente curso, excelente instructor. Una gran cantidad de información muy útil.\n\n***********************\n\nExcellent course, excellent instructor. A lot of very useful information.
By Sacha v W•
Apr 6, 2020
It is part of the IT specialization with Python. In my view too little python. In most video a bunch of functions are mentioned that support debugging. These are just mentioned and not practiced. Most of the time do not involve Python. If there is some python code you get a glance of a longer piece of python code. So you learn little python. Also after the long list of functions that can support you there are questions on these functions (that you have not used). You can't code along. It was watching too much video and do little. Qwiklabs in general too easy or unclear. I really like course 1, 2 and 3. But this one really required my persistence to the limit to finish. Pfff.... happy to move on to the next. It can only get better, I hope. Thanks anyway for the attempt
By Michael M•
Mar 27, 2020
I would like to have seen more hands on exercises throughout the course. There was a lot of just watching videos.
By Souhib S S H•
Sep 14, 2020
There is too much talking in the course, less scripting than previous courses. Would definitely be better if there are more practical examples in the videos. In which we can pause and type the code ourselves.
By Akshay C•
Nov 12, 2020
Debugging and Troubleshooting are the skills that comes with practice, this course gives you a whole set of tools and ideas that helps you the next time, when you faces a crashing or slow running program or system. It also gives you various practical scenarios and examples from the expertise of google, and the best practices or pathways to tackle those issues.
Instructor Amanda is a great persona, there is a ton of information she conveys in every minutes of the lectures. The labs-hands on practical's with the course are well structured, with multiple ways of doing a challenge(that's how a real problem will also look like, its about figuring out which is the best method).
This is a great course for anyone who looks for an IT role or simply deals with coding, OS's and computers, every thing is explained, it's not made to teach you the complete things related to debugging, no one can do that, but it just expands the vision and ideas that flashes into your mind when you encounter similar problems, that idea combined with a googling will lead you to quick solutions.
You just need a little terminal and basic python knowledge to start. I can say, there will be no such courses like this because only companies like google(with the vast expertise and documentation) and willingness to teach others can only come up with something great like this. Thanks.
By Ben J•
Jul 13, 2020
I was pleasantly surprised by this course. From some of the previous reviews I thought this may be less enjoyable than the other courses in the series. However, I found the content to be very interesting and hopefully applicable to my everyday life. The presenter was excellent although she was obviously talking way slower than she is used to. I played most of the course at 1.75 speed to compensate and she actually seemed more natural at this speed. Some of the assessment labs were a bit weird in that they were either too easy or too difficult. They didn't seem to reach a happy medium at any time. I think this is because the course is trying to use the labs both to teach and to assess and also sometimes the instructions were not a clear as they could have been. Overall however, a really good course - five stars from me.
By Ahmad Z•
Aug 13, 2020
the content is pretty much good but the most of the videos are only talking with lots of hands on during explaining the concepts or explaining with more automations i suggest this course to be only reading course as the video is too long and i can't catch the concepts explained well as it based only in verbal plus the tutor is moving a lot which distracting me and sometimes some concepts she mis exaplin it clearly and i had to pause the video to google it to get a good grasp, some general note every tutor in this course should create a repo or give us access to the source code to make our habds dirty and follow along in the videos.
By Lokesh D•
Apr 23, 2020
So Boring
By Fred T•
Mar 17, 2020
This is truly a great course for IT specialists! I really enjoy learning the troubleshooting and debugging techniques discussed in the courseware. Many problems mentioned in the courseware are things I've encountered before personally, and I either had a hard time, or I wasn't confident in resolving them on my own. Now I feel equipped. The assignments are amazing! They are challenging and they match my skill level in programming! Kudos to the curriculum organizer!
By Deano•
Sep 16, 2020
Progress on the videos was easy - all very high level conceptual stuff, and most of the practice quizzes were multiple choice... This just made the final lab that much harder - without a SOLID background in python programming, there are just too many new things in there to get through it alone that haven't shown up in previous courses, and that won't be second nature for students for a long time yet.
By Antony J•
Aug 5, 2020
After completing the previous three courses, "Troubleshooting and Debugging Techniques" came as a bit of a surprise and needed a shift in gears. Whereas the previous courses in the certificate were code-heavy and could be followed along on a local machine, this course had a lot of traditional lectures on high-level material. This includes soft skills such as time-management, communication and managing expectations. The final lab in the series was the toughest so far in the certificate and builds on material taught in previous courses in the program. Really impressed with the curriculum, the presenters and the labs. Looking forward to the next course on cloud computing!
By Timur U•
May 14, 2020
All aspects of this essential course will be useful for future IT carrier roles. One of them is the debugging code. Previously, it was definitely a complicated part of IT specialist duties for me, but after this course, I'm more confident about this stuff, especially, after linear and binary search algorithms chapter and test. Thank Amanda Ballas for the amazing encouragement of studying important chapters and interesting scenarios for lab, quiz, and tests.
By Krzysztof S•
Nov 3, 2020
I am glad that I have learned about multiprocessing, multithreading and memory management. I hope to use those techniques to make things go faster. The binary search and the debugging techniques were very interesting too! The "Rubber Duck Debugging" is y far my favorite. It always works
Thanks #growwithgoogle and #coursera for providing well structured material. I hope to get it done before Santa's visit!
By Richard J P•
Mar 7, 2020
For the simple reason that there were less jokes in this course, I'll rate this 5 stars. Just kidding, I enjoyed the jokes from the last 2 courses since they helped keep the edge off from learning difficult things.
I've really enjoyed this course because the labs were practical and the things you've learned here can be applied to anything that needs a logical perspective in problem solving.
By Sai N K K•
Jan 23, 2021
Excellent Course. The Course instructor Amanda is just great, she explains things with such an interest and passion. I could listen to her all day long. This course covers almost all if not major problem that we may face in real world and how to solve them & prevent them from happening again. I would recommend this course to everyone who is interested in software development field.
By Sourav D•
Sep 11, 2020
Awesome course!
It gives us a vast amount of knowledge of the IT field which is very much important in an IT specialist Role.
In this course, we learn about how to troubleshoot and debug problems in a step by step approach. I learned a lot of things there and the special thing about this course is the real-world example we are handling throughout the course.
By Sofia S•
Sep 21, 2020
It was fantastic. Everything she taught me was very useful, all those troubleshooting techniques and all those tools that I ignored. Managing time and prioritize, fixing issues temporarily and preventing issues happening in future. Really helpful in my current job but equally applicable in any work I have to do. Thank you and all the best!
By Jaiganesh B•
Sep 16, 2020
It was a good course ,The course contains so many concepts and tools though it is tough to remember all the tools ,I suggest to provide the cheatsheet at the end of the module which contains all the tools we've used in this module that will be more usefull
By Jack H•
Apr 5, 2020
Good review for me for most of this.. but I learned a lot more than I expected. I think it proves that there are endless possibilities and that collaboration is key in this business.
By Ibrahim B•
Mar 21, 2020
This is my best course and I also like how immersive and passionate the instructor was. I thank her for all the skills she imparted and would to her on more courses in the future.
By Antonio M M•
Jan 24, 2021
I think that, until now along this certification, Amanda was my favorite teacher. It is a great course with many concepts and terminology, without counting the complex Labs.
By Hitik S•
Jun 7, 2020
good
By Alexandru S•
Jun 23, 2020
This is the most IT-oriented (read "hardware") and technical course from the first four.
Impossible to work side-by-side with the videos, plus the technicalities filled the course.
Probably it proves useful for a sys-admin, but pretty useless for a newbie/junior developer.
Still, there are two things to take away from it: the module about binary search and the one concerning prioritizing tasks.
I would have skipped it, if it hadn't been a requirement for the certification.
By Harim H•
Mar 8, 2021
This course was harder than the previous, but it helped me learn way more! I'm so grateful for this opportunity and I'm super excited to see what's next. This troubleshooting concepts are so handy I think I'll keep using them in my everyday life. The thing I found most useful were the practical examples, because they made me better understand what the process of debugging looks like in real life.
By Carolyn O•
Nov 11, 2021
As one reading said, most assume troubleshooting and debugging can't be taught. It was and taught well. You have to try the many tools suggested on your own, but there is a wealth of practical info. What makes code efficient was also taught, which many ignore as not needed. Even the basics of concurrency in Python were taught. Concepts taught speak well to Google's quality expectations.
By Mohammad k H•
Jun 4, 2021
The step-by-step process of solving a problem in a real environment by a possible problem which may be occurred in a real world, was interesting. All tools were introduced during this course, were very practical while troubleshooting and debugging. I was very happy that the content has of this course used the valuable and real experiences of the Google team in solving real problems.