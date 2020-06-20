In this course, you’ll learn how to apply automation to manage fleets of computers. You’ll understand how to automate the process for deploying new computers, keeping those machines updated, managing large-scale changes, and a lot more. We'll discuss managing both physical machines running in our offices and virtual machines running in the Cloud.
Understand the benefits of configuration management and infrastructure as code
Manage a fleet of computers using Puppet
Automatically deploy new virtual machines running in the Cloud
Deploy changes in a safe manner
- Automation at Scale
- Configuration Management
- Basic Monitoring & Alerting
- Cloud Computing
- Using Puppet
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Automating with Configuration Management
In this module, you’ll be introduced to the concept of automation at scale and how it can be successfully achieved. You’ll learn what it means to work at scale and how automation is needed to scale effectively. Next, you’ll be introduced to configuration management. You’ll learn the differences between unmanaged and managed configuration management. Then, you’ll dive into infrastructure as code and learn about the benefits it brings, like making your fleet of nodes more reliable and repeatable. This is a major benefit when managing systems at scale.
Deploying Puppet
In this module, you’ll dive into deploying Puppet on your local machine. Once you’ve completed that task, you’ll start creating and applying Puppet rules, managing resource relationships, and organizing your Puppet modules, which are a collection of manifests and associated data. Next, you’ll learn about Puppet nodes and node definitions and how they’re used to apply rules to your fleet. Then, you’ll dive into the Puppet certificate infrastructure, which explores the logic behind how the server can trust that a client is really who it claims to be. This topic will introduce the concepts of public key infrastructure and secure socket layer, which can ensure the clients can be trusted. Once you’ve understood these concepts, you’ll get to see a Puppet deployment in action!
Automation in the Cloud
In this module, you’ll learn about cloud services and the different types of cloud services, like SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. Next, you’ll learn about scaling in the cloud and how to modify the capacity of your service. You’ll learn about horizontal and vertical scaling, which then ties into automatic versus manual scaling. Next, you’ll explore how much control you have over your system, depending on whether you choose SaaS, Paas, or IaaS, and assess which one is right for your business. You’ll rundown the options available to migrate your business to the cloud using strategies like lift and shift.
Managing Cloud Instances at Scale
In this module, you’ll learn all about storing data in the cloud. You’ll rundown the different types of storage available, like block storage and object storage, and how they differ. You’ll explore load balancing further and dive into some load balancing techniques, like round-robin DNS and sticky sessions. Next, you’ll dive into change management, including the different ways to test your changes and how to push them. You’ll explore different testing methods, like unit tests and integration tests. You’ll also cover continuous integration, the use of continuous deployment, and how to apply A/B testing. Next up, you’ll look at some errors you might encounter along the way, like quotas or limits, and how best to avoid or prepare for these.
This beginner-level, six-course certificate, developed by Google, is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills -- including Python, Git, and IT automation -- that can help you advance your career.
