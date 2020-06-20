About this Course

Course 5 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the benefits of configuration management and infrastructure as code

  • Manage a fleet of computers using Puppet

  • Automatically deploy new virtual machines running in the Cloud

  • Deploy changes in a safe manner

Skills you will gain

  • Automation at Scale
  • Configuration Management
  • Basic Monitoring & Alerting
  • Cloud Computing
  • Using Puppet
Course 5 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Automating with Configuration Management

11 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

Deploying Puppet

10 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 3

Automation in the Cloud

13 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 4

Managing Cloud Instances at Scale

14 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate

Google IT Automation with Python

