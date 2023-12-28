Automation in the AWS Cloud

Automation in the Cloud can simplify processes, enable agility and scalability, and help you deploy faster. But how should you master these topics to enhance your career potential? The course kicks off by introducing automation in the cloud, comparing the differences between on-premises and cloud. We'll answer why automation is so powerful and you'll get hands-on by working with AWS CLI. Week 1 closes with automation with scripting by sharing examples of how automation helps and the benefits of using scripts. A focus on Automation isn't complete with an overview of Infrastructure as Code. You'll get introduced to Provisioning and Configuration Management and solve an automation problem with AWS CloudFormation. The instructors will then share some simple automation examples and how various tools can help you get the job done. In the course's final week, we'll cover the various AWS Services and features used for automation, how to scale resource management, and use the Systems Manager console and AWS Config for compliance.
There are 3 modules in this course
This module starts by defining what the concept of automation means, before moving on to cover some of the basic components that you can use for automation in the cloud. Module 1 is divided in two parts: Introduction to Automation and Automation with Scripting. During the first part of the module (Introduction to Automation), the you learn about the context of automation in the course and explore how cloud computing facilitates automated tasks. You also learn more about APIs and the basics of how to use the AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI). In the second part of this module (Automation with Scripting), you get an introduction to the basics of scripting languages, learn about best practices for writing scripts, and receive a crash course in the Bash scripting language. This module also offers a hands-on lab focused on using the AWS CLI for Automation so you can gain practical experience with scripting tasks.
In the second module of the course, you focus your learning on a relevant industry topic: automating things by using code, which is also known as infrastructure as code (IaC). Understanding IaC is crucial for operationalizing automation. With proper IaC, you can start automating how you provision infrastructure in a declarative way, instead of writing scripts for every task. This module is designed so that you gain a solid understanding about AWS CloudFormation and its importance for automation. This module is also subdivided into two major topics: Infrastructure as Code and Configuration as Code. First, you learn about the difference between IaC and configuration as code before exploring the details of each modality. IaC focuses on provisioning architectures by using a declarative language. In contrast, configuration as code focuses on using automation to configure fleets of servers that are currently running. This module also provides readings and hands-on activities that focus on AWS CloudFormation, so that you can learn about CloudFormation by using it.
Similar to the previous modules, the final module in this course is divided in two segments: Resource Management Best Practices and Scaling Resource Management. In Resource Management Best Practices, you start by learning some techniques for provisioning Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. You learn about and compare different methods of instance bootstrapping, and learn about EC2 instance metadata—a dedicated layer where instances can get information about themselves. You also explore ideas about how to combine these features to create automation solutions, and best practices on how to for organizing AWS resources by using tags for compliance and access control. In Scaling Resource Management, you learn how to use AWS Systems Manager and AWS Config to set up automation for maintenance and continuous compliance. This module includes readings and a hands-on activity with Systems Manager.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.