Prepare for a career in the high-demand field of cloud computing. In this program, you’ll receive professional training designed by AWS and develop in-demand skill such as Elastic Computer Cloud, Linux, and Identity and Access Management to get job ready in 4 months or less, no prior experience needed.
Cloud Support Associates support customers in deploying, managing, and troubleshooting their applications and infrastructure on the AWS cloud platform.
Throughout this program, you’ll learn practical skills and best practices to troubleshoot technical issues, optimize performance, and implement solutions to common challenges encountered in cloud computing environments. You’ll hear directly from current support engineers who will share their real-world experience, insights, and strategies, providing valuable perspectives on navigating challenges and succeeding in this role.
Upon completing the full program, you’ll have a portfolio of hands-on projects and a Professional Certificate from AWS to showcase your expertise. You’ll also gain access to the AWS Educate Job Board, where you can explore, search, and apply to in-demand jobs and internships from leading organizations.
Applied Learning Project
Through 18 hands-on labs, you’ll use the AWS Management Console to apply skills learned in the videos and readings. Here are a few examples of the activities you’ll perform in this Professional Certificate: In Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud, you’ll create a static website with S3 in the easiest way. This lab will introduce you to the AWS Management Console, help you understand the AWS Cloud, and practice hosting a static website on AWS.