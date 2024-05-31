Amazon Web Services
AWS Cloud Support Associate Professional Certificate
Amazon Web Services

AWS Cloud Support Associate Professional Certificate

Launch your career in cloud computing. . Build job-ready skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 4 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Morgan Willis
Alex G.
Russell Sayers

Instructors: Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Professional Certificate - 7 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze customer feedback and experiences to provide insights to internal teams for improving services.

  • Master advanced troubleshooting techniques to develop unique solutions tailored to customer needs.

  • Develop strategies to drive and optimize customer communication during critical events.

  • Implement processes to efficiently track, prioritize, and analyze customer technology incidents and problems.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Prepare for a career in Information Technology

  • Receive professional-level training from Amazon Web Services
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Amazon Web Services
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Professional Certificate - 7 course series

Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud

Course 16 hours4.8 (161 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain a foundational understanding of how computers work

  • Learn how computers talk to each other to exchange data

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Project Management
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Information Technology
Category: Cloud Computing

AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

Course 225 hours4.8 (4,908 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe terminology and concepts related to AWS services   

  • Articulate key concepts of AWS security measures and AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)    

  • You will learn to distinguish among several AWS compute services, including Amazon EC2, AWS Lambda, and Amazon ECS.

  • Understand AWS database and storage offerings, including Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon S3.    

Skills you'll gain

Category: Interviewing
Category: Career Building
Category: Architecture Evaluation
Category: Resume Best Practices
Category: Troubleshooting

Skills and Best Practices for Cloud Support Associates

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Application Development
Category: Python
Category: Automation Scripting
Category: AWS Lambda
Category: Serverless Architectures

Cloud Support Essentials: A Technical Approach

Course 40 minutes

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS Identity and Access Management
Category: Networking on AWS
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: AWS Management Console
Category: aws security

Automation in the AWS Cloud

Course 58 hours4.9 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Communication
Category: communication
Category: Operating Systems
Category: Networking
Category: operating systems
Category: DevOps
Category: infrastructure
Category: networking
Category: Infrastructure
Category: devops

Python for Serverless Applications and Automation on AWS

Course 69 hours

What you'll learn

  • Introductory level Python programming and Python packages

  • Explain the different roles in an organization building software

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Category: security
Category: Automation

Capstone: Preparing to work as a Cloud Support Associate

Course 71 hour

What you'll learn

Instructors

Alex G.
Amazon Web Services
7 Courses24,428 learners
Russell Sayers
Amazon Web Services
14 Courses85,784 learners
Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Amazon Web Services
26 Courses734,564 learners

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

