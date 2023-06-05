AWS:Task Automation and Network Integration is the second course of "Exam Prep ANS-C01: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty" specialization. This ANS-C01 course will help in evaluating automation alternatives within AWS for network deployments. Learners will also have chance to configure network integration with application services.
AWS: Task Automation and Network Integration
Taught in English
Course
Evaluate automation alternatives within AWS for network deployments.
Leverage Lambda as a Cloud Formation custom resource for integration with external systems, including IPAM software.
Leverage the capabilities of Amazon Route 53.
Implement sticky sessions and AWS Service Communicating over the Network.
6 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 2 modules in this course
In this week we will dive into evaluating automation alternatives for network deployments within the AWS environment. We will explore how to implement dynamic overlay network configurations using Amazon EC2 tags, specifically focusing on multicast configurations. Additionally, we will learn how to utilize Transit Gateway to efficiently route multicast traffic between subnets of attached VPCs. Another important topic we will cover is leveraging Lambda as a CloudFormation custom resource for seamless integration with external systems, including IPAM software. Finally, we will evaluate various tool-based alternatives available within AWS for effective network operations and management. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of automation options, overlay network configurations, Lambda integration, and tool-based solutions for network management within AWS.
9 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week we will explore Amazon Route 53, DHCP, and AWS Service Communication. We'll learn about the capabilities of Amazon Route 53, understand DHCP's role in assigning IP addresses, implement sticky sessions for load balancing, and delve into AWS service communication over the network. By the end, you'll have a solid grasp of these concepts, empowering you to optimize and manage your network infrastructure within AWS.
12 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
