AWS:Network Management and Operations is the first course of "Exam Prep ANS-C01: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty" Specialization. This ANS-C01 course helps in Designing and implementing Hybrid IT network architectures at scale. Learners will get a chance to evaluate Routing policies for hybrid IT architectures. Overall, this course will assist candidates in teaching design and implementation of AWS Networks.
AWS: Network Management and Operations
This course is part of Exam Prep: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty Specialization
Taught in English
Apply procedural concepts for the implementation of connectivity for hybrid IT architecture.
Design and implement hybrid IT network architectures at scale
Design and understand VPC components including Subnets and Security Groups.
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 in this week we will focus on understanding and implementing connectivity in hybrid IT architectures. We will learn how to establish and manage network connections between on-premises infrastructure and the AWS cloud using options like VPN and Direct Connect. Additionally, we will explore routing policies and techniques to effectively direct network traffic. By the end of the week, you will gain the skills to design, implement, and troubleshoot network solutions in the AWS environment.
12 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 in this week we will explore key AWS networking concepts. This includes designing and understanding VPC components such as subnets and security groups. We will also focus on implementing network optimization strategies to ensure efficient data flow. Throughout the course, we will learn how to apply procedural concepts for connectivity in hybrid IT architectures and evaluate routing policies. By the end of the week, you will have a solid foundation in AWS networking, enabling you to effectively manage and operate networks in the AWS cloud environment.
23 videos2 readings5 quizzes
