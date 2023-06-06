Whizlabs
Exam Prep: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty Specialization
Exam Prep: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty Specialization

Launch career in AWS Advanced Networking Specialty. Master Advanced Networking Specialty in AWS

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Design and develop hybrid and cloud-based networking solutions by using AWS 

  • Implement core AWS networking services according to AWS best practices

  • Operate and maintain hybrid and cloud-based network architecture for all AWS services

  • Use tools to deploy and automate hybrid and cloud-based AWS networking tasks

AWS: Network Management and Operations

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply procedural concepts for the implementation of connectivity for hybrid IT architecture.

  • Design and implement hybrid IT network architectures at scale

  • Design and understand VPC components including Subnets and Security Groups.

Skills you'll gain

Category: aws
Category: Network Analysis
Category: Operations Management
Category: Network Management

AWS: Task Automation and Network Integration

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate automation alternatives within AWS for network deployments.

  • Leverage Lambda as a Cloud Formation custom resource for integration with external systems, including IPAM software.

  • Leverage the capabilities of Amazon Route 53.

  • Implement sticky sessions and AWS Service Communicating over the Network.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Intergration
Category: aws
Category: Network Security
Category: task automation

AWS: Network Security, Compliance and Governance

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

  • Design and implement for AWS Security and compliance

  • Manage and Optimize CloudTrail and CloudWatch Alarms.

  • Compare and Contrast Functional Capabilities of Security Groups, Network ACLs, and IAM policies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: aws
Category: Network Security
Category: Compliance
Category: governance

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,429 learners

