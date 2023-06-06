Exam Prep ANS-C01: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty specialization helps you gain the skills you need to be a successful cloud networking professional. This specialization covers a broad range of topics, including routing, switching, and security.
This specialization will help you attain AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty Certification. There are many benefits to gaining this ANS-C01 certification, but one of the most important is the skills you will develop. By preparing for and passing the AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty Certification exam through our specialization, you will hone your skills in areas like:
Design and develop hybrid and cloud-based networking solutions by using AWS
Implement core AWS networking services according to AWS best practices
Operate and maintain hybrid and cloud-based network architecture for all AWS services
Use tools to deploy and automate hybrid and cloud-based AWS networking tasks
Implement secure AWS networks using AWS native networking constructs and services
Exam Prep ANS-C01: AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty specialization is broadly divided into three courses. The detail of Courses is provided below:
Course 1: AWS: Network Management and Operations
Course 2: AWS: Task Automation and Network Integration
Course 3: AWS: Network Security, Compliance and Governance
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be provided with Lab Demonstrations based on the topics discussed in the courses that are part of this specialization. They will also have the opportunity to practice labs on their AWS Console for hands on demonstrations. However, These hands on labs are optional to be performed by learners.