MS
Jan 25, 2021
Great course! Lots of information and useful knowledge! It has helped me hone in my skills, and see what I need more work with. Excited for this new career opportunity! Teacher was pretty good too!
LH
Oct 10, 2020
the instructor is really great and the labs were for the most part easy to follow and practice your skills. Alot of concepts were covered were well explained for someone who is a beginner
By Marcelino D H•
Apr 29, 2020
very poor course in terms of content. It has nothing to do with Python but it is one of the specialization courses. Too poor and too basic labs
By Sacha v W•
May 10, 2020
I am not sure there even was one python code snippet. It is really an overview and the material is not really repeated, programmed along or anything else. So it will not stick to memory. The labs refer to a bunch of UNIX functions that were mentioned in Course 4 on somewhere between the 100 functions tha where briefly mentioned not practice. If you are looking for a high level overview on automation in using cloud technology without sufficient practice this give a very nice and structured over view. I give it 2 stars because there was too little practice and too little repetition.
By Thiago F N•
Feb 24, 2020
Course was too slow, too few labs and examples....
The instructor was pretty good, but I honestly expected a few more exercises and practical examples...
By Taha E b•
Jul 4, 2020
This course a great course for beginners to learn about cloud computing concepts, Infrastructure as code and configuration management systems. I loved taking this course till the end.
By Tom D•
Feb 17, 2020
The instructor is an export of the field other than the regular trainer. He explains the concept very clearly and make good sense. Love this course.
By Cullyn N•
Jul 7, 2020
Pretty good! Will probably come back one day and reference material in this course. I can totally see myself using gcloud
By Harshit G•
May 29, 2020
Nice knowledgeable content, although more practical knowledge could be given by contacting students like me and giving them Job at google and teaching them the office day to day work.
By Mijael M•
Mar 9, 2020
Very interesting module! There is a lot of material, and a lot of further reading and practice. I'll have to come back to those for sure.
By Leo H•
Jul 8, 2020
there were some difficult parts, some easy parts, and a lot that was interesting to learn.
By Raul J•
Jul 12, 2020
It would have been better to see a bit more depth to the subjects
By Michael E•
Nov 17, 2020
Great course, very knowledgeable instructor who was able to convey his knowledge in a very clear and concise way.
However, the course could have been much more interactive (please see my input in "Learners Journey" for a suggestion). While I could see that it was not easy in "Troubleshooting" to come up with true interactivity because you need to replicate errors in a meaningful way to make it work, here it is really super easy:
Build the while course around each participant setting up VMs on GC, implement Apache, set up a simple, website. After the end of the course you could even give a user the option to keep the GC account and to maybe work some more on their website.
By Deano•
Sep 21, 2020
This course is a VERY clear overview/conceptual level grounding in Configuration management and the cloud. It is not a great preparation for a specific job doing cloud configuration management or automation, but that is by design - there are simply too many possible combinations of roles and platforms to cover easily - that would be worthy of a full Certification in its own right. But it's a great starter, and I feel much more confident about why and when to apply automation and the cloud than I did before, even with 20+ years in IT.
By Sevket E K•
Nov 13, 2020
This was by far the best designed course by Google. And I took like eight different google courses.
It teaches practical aspects as much as the conceptual parts. The extra reading section had very useful and relevant links.
Overall, very useful and well designed course. The other google courses can use this course as a template by chancing the variables.
Thank you all. Just the beginning of the long journey to the IT world.
By Vlad Z•
Sep 6, 2020
Great course. Enjoyed learning about possible ways to manage multiple devices in regular networks and in the cloud. The course caught me off guard a little because it seemed to me like an understanding of configuration files and overall environment was needed. However, it made me look up many things on my own. I did not become an expert but it was a great introduction to the concepts. Thank you!
By Harim H•
Jan 7, 2022
I struggled to understand the new concepts at first, but as the course advanced in the topics, I was surprised that, after all, I was able to learn the best practices on how to use these tools and apply them to deal with automation at scale. I'm so grateful with Google and Coursera for giving me this opportunity, it will certainly be an essential skill in my IT toolkit!
By Timur U•
May 23, 2020
I have found the most interesting scenarios and essential information for me with this useful course. It is a debuffing problem on the Cloud. I will use these techniques for my daily IT working life. Thank Phelan for clear instructions and tips on how to catch up with some complicated definitions and aspects for debugging problems in the Cloud easily.
By Luis•
Aug 30, 2020
This course was great, it gave me ideas on how to use Infrastructure as Code and how to monitor and automate configuration of systems. I also enjoyed the modules on Load Balancing and the tips and suggestions for continued availability. Of course all of these things are just an overview, but enough to help you see the possibilities.
By Itsido C A•
Mar 29, 2020
One of the best resource on Configuration Management. The course provided me valuable knowledge, techniques and how to use this skill in real world scenario. The instructor give an overview on the state of the art on the topics and give a deep dive on how to handle real world use cases. Thanks to Coursera, the Instructors and Google.
By MASAAD A•
Sep 12, 2021
Although I took the course in rush, I certainly learned bunch of very useful things from techniques, to tools, to concepts, and I applied some in my machine.
**If I can give 4.5 stars I would. Because the course needs more challenges of using Puppet in Qwiklabs, and generally more challenges than the 4 courses before it.
By Z A Z A•
Mar 5, 2021
I love how Phelan instructs us in this video with great analogies and examples along with experience sharing plus hands-on lab, also with the tips for the problem that might occur or any possibilities that could happen in cloud management and configuration in every probability that exist. Thank You, Phelan!
By Karsten S•
Sep 27, 2020
Yet another great Google course. This course shows you the shift from hardware to software. Good news: what you have learned as sys admin can be used in a cloud environment. You don't need hardware to apply your skills. However - you need to learn and unlearn certain things in a cloud environment.
By Ahmad A•
Mar 14, 2021
This course really taught me a lot of new knowledge especially on sys-admin work and the cloud. This is super useful even though you're not going to be a sys-admin. Once you understand the concept, it all started to make sense. Good job Google! Keep more awesome educational courses coming!
By Steve M•
Aug 16, 2020
The instructor was very good. Clear and to the point on what we needed to learn. It was the most I have learned about the Cloud topic. From spinning up a new VM to configurations to troubleshooting issues. This is a perfect introductory level course for anyone new to the Cloud concept.
By Owais S•
Sep 22, 2020
The course was very informative covering the areas of cloud computing, automation at scale, configuring puppet, and many other topics. The instructor explained the topics in a very detailed manner. In short, this module of the IT Automation with Python was quite fun. :)
By Agustin A•
Feb 19, 2021
Fue un curso sumamente interesante y útil para completar el conjunto de herramientas profesionales requeridas en el ámbito de IT. Definitivamente serán aplicadas en el corto plazo en casos reales para agregar valor a las soluciones profesionales que se puedan ofrecer.