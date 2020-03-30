About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Setup, configure, and use your own developer environment in Python

  • Manipulate files and processes running on the Operating System using Python

  • Understand and use regular expressions (regex), a powerful tool for processing text files

  • Know when to choose Bash or Python, and create small scripts using Bash

Skills you will gain

  • Setting up your Development Environment
  • Regular Expression (REGEX)
  • Testing in Python
  • Automating System Administration Tasks with Python
  • Bash Scripting
Course 2 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(36,068 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Your Python On

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 79 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Managing Files with Python

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Regular Expressions

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Managing Data and Processes

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate

Google IT Automation with Python

Frequently Asked Questions

