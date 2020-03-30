By the end of this course, you’ll be able to manipulate files and processes on your computer’s operating system. You’ll also have learned about regular expressions -- a very powerful tool for processing text files -- and you’ll get practice using the Linux command line on a virtual machine. And, this might feel like a stretch right now, but you’ll also write a program that processes a bunch of errors in an actual log file and then generates a summary file. That’s a super useful skill for IT Specialists to know.
Setup, configure, and use your own developer environment in Python
Manipulate files and processes running on the Operating System using Python
Understand and use regular expressions (regex), a powerful tool for processing text files
Know when to choose Bash or Python, and create small scripts using Bash
- Setting up your Development Environment
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
- Testing in Python
- Automating System Administration Tasks with Python
- Bash Scripting
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Your Python On
In this module, you’ll learn about the different types of operating systems, and how you can get your python code ready to interact with the operating system. We’ll learn about getting your environment set up and installing additional Python modules that will help you along the way. We’ll rundown interpreted versus compiled language, and how they differ from each other. We’ll dive into the benefits of automation, and point out common pitfalls so you can avoid them. Finally, we’ll learn about Qwiklabs, which will be used for graded assessments.
Managing Files with Python
In this module, you’ll learn about reading and writing to files and the commands that will enable you to do this. We’ll learn the importance of managing files and how we can navigate through different directories. We’ll understand how to work with files and how there is a layer of abstraction between Python and the operating system. Finally, we’ll dive into learning about CSV files and how to best utilize them.
Regular Expressions
In this module, you’ll learn about what a regular expression is and why you would use one. We’ll dive into the basics of regular expressions and give examples of wildcards, repetition qualifiers, escapare characters, and more. Next up, we’ll explore advanced regular expressions and deep dive on repetition qualifiers. You’ll tackle new exercises like capturing groups and extracting PIDs using regexes. Finally, we’ll provide a cheat sheet to serve as your go-to guide for regular expressions.
Managing Data and Processes
In this module, we’ll learn about reading and writing to data files based on an interaction with the user. Along the way, we’ll dive into standard streams, environment variables, and command line arguments. Next, we’ll jump into Python subprocesses, including system commands and how they can be used. We’ll review how to obtain output from a system command, and dive into subprocess management, including how to check exit values and manipulate the normal versus error exit values. Finally, we’ll rundown processing log files, and will cover what a log file is, how to filter log files using regular expressions, and how to understand the output captured from log files.
I liked it. Good enjoyable content that was challenging. I was able to follow along by using the Linux subsystem on my Windows computer. I definitely learned a lot of new concepts!
Course content and teaching / materials were great. However the final 2 labs had confusing/gaps in instructions marring the whole experience slightly - they can be easily fixed ...
This course was very challenging and I think the labs could use some TLC, but covered good topics and I feel like I have learned about operating systems and how to make my code more functional.
Perfect! Windows users might face some difficulties at start. I recommend everyone to install Ubuntu on VM. It will help you a lot. Thanks for sharing your valuable knowledge with us!!!
About the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate
This beginner-level, six-course certificate, developed by Google, is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills -- including Python, Git, and IT automation -- that can help you advance your career.
