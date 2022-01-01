University of London
Web accessibility means that everyone is able to use, understand, and navigate the internet. This is important for different technologies, tools, and websites that should be designed in a way where everyone can use them. It involves a lot of testing in order to make sure every aspect of the entity is accessible to people with different types of disabilities. It involves the understanding of different disabilities and the technologies that assist them.
It's important to learn web accessibility in order to provide equal opportunities for people with disabilities. As part of that, you also learn about the major types of disabilities in order to have a well functioning design. This is important to learn because you need to be able to create universal designs that can accommodate different kinds of people. Disabilities can include visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive, meaning that one assistive technology won't necessarily work for all. This lets you understand why the testing is so important and how it can provide insights into the accessibility level.
Typical careers that use web accessibility include web developers and designers. In these careers you will use tools and skills learned to be able to understand different disabilities and assistive technology. Having an understanding of them will help you to correctly develop the programs or sites. You will also work with a universal design so that everyone around the world can have access to it. These careers involve various types of testing that will show you how to continue the development.
Online courses will help you learn about web accessibility by giving you the tools and skills necessary with Guided Projects, guest lectures, and readings. With the Guided Projects, you will learn how to conduct different tests by following along with the instructor to ensure you succeed. The online courses will guide you through the various areas of web accessibility and give you the flexibility to work at any time with instructors available to assist you.