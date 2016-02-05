Thanks to a growing number of software programs, it seems as if anyone can make a webpage. But what if you actually want to understand how the page was created? There are great textbooks and online resources for learning web design, but most of those resources require some background knowledge. This course is designed to help the novice who wants to gain confidence and knowledge. We will explore the theory (what actually happens when you click on a link on a webpage?), the practical (what do I need to know to make my own page?), and the overlooked (I have a page, what do I do now?). Throughout the course there will be a strong emphasis on adhering to syntactic standards for validation and semantic standards to promote wide accessibility for users with disabilities. The textbook we use is available online, “The Missing Link: An Introduction to Web Development and Programming” by Michael Mendez from www.opensuny.org.
University of Michigan
Week One
This week we will uncover the "mystery" behind the Internet. What happens when you type a URL into your browser so that a webpage magically appears? What is HTML5 and what happened to HTML 1 - 4? We will also cover some practical concepts that you need to master before you begin coding your own pages.
Week Two
This week you will need to take a deep breath and jump into coding. I will cover a large number of HTML tags, but it is important that you do more than just listen to these video and read the text book material. You need to practice (and fail!) in order to learn. Believe it or not, once you master the basic idea of using tags and attributes you will know everything you need to use any HTML5 tag. The page may not look the way you want it to look yet, but you will be able to use text, links, images, tables, and even music and videos! If you want to refer to a textbook this week for reinforcement of concepts, we will be using the Shay Howe online textbook as a reference. I will include links after the lectures, but some students prefer to read before the videos. (My preferred approach is to read/watch/read again.)
Week Three
Okay, you created a file...what now? This week we will begin by covering the important but often overlooked concepts of validation and accessibility. Did you follow the DOM structure when you created your page? Did you use semantic tags to make sure that page viewers can access all of the information, even if they have physical or cognitive disabilities? This is knowledge you can use if you would like to pursue a career as a web accessibility specialist. Finally I will briefly cover the steps needed to post your site to the web. There are many free and paid services that you can use to get your work off your computer and on to the Internet.
I really thought I know HTML, that changed when I took this course. I learned so many important things that goes hand in hand with HTML, accessibility. my confidence has increased with this course.
Through this Course i had learned how to create a basic web page and many more thing. I would like to thank my instructor for providing me such great material and methods to learn. thank you madam
Autograder on final project is very frustrating - no feedback on the code to know what it didn't like. Other than that, everything else was very helpful and straightforward for this novice. Thank you!
She was an exceptional teacher throughout but I believe that some tags weren't explained thoroughly like the navigation tag she just told us about it and so I had to search around on how to use it.
This Specialization covers how to write syntactically correct HTML5 and CSS3, and how to create interactive web experiences with JavaScript. Mastering this range of technologies will allow you to develop high quality web sites that, work seamlessly on mobile, tablet, and large screen browsers accessible. During the capstone you will develop a professional-quality web portfolio demonstrating your growth as a web developer and your knowledge of accessible web design. This will include your ability to design and implement a responsive site that utilizes tools to create a site that is accessible to a wide audience, including those with visual, audial, physical, and cognitive impairments.
