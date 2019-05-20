AB
Sep 26, 2017
I really enjoyed everything about this course. I thought the exercises/quizzes were fair and the instructor showed me many things that will serve me well going forward. Great course, great instructor!
SC
Aug 28, 2020
This course has really alot of things to learn along with code and the most important that we miss usually is accecabilty well done mam Thank you for porviding apportunity for us to learn what is best
By Nova R•
May 20, 2019
tl;dr: I do NOT recommend this course. It is riddled with errors. Additionally, you risk not getting your certificate based on wrong information given to your peers to grade you for your final.
This course has multiple errors in the quizzes and most egregiously in the instructions to your peer reviewers to grade your final project. All throughout the forums were people pleading with students not to mark them wrong based on the grading instructions but grade them based on the instructions to complete the final project.
Here is a post in the forum. It is one of many and she explains it better than I can.
=====
Typos and errors in quizzes and final project! Frustrating.
Michelle SchauerWeek 3 · 12 days ago · Edited
I was quite surprised at how often I found grade-critical typos and errors in the quizzes and final project. I checked other students' comments and saw that other students are frustrated about this also. Not good. There are quiz question-and-answer errors which are incorrect.
There are a couple of errors on the final project. For example, the instructions say to create an unordered list (HTML course). Then the peer review questions to correct another peer's work asks if the person created an ORDERED list. If they didn't, we're supposed to dock them a point for their "error". The peer review question SHOULD ask if the person created an unordered list, as the instruction clearly stated.
Examples of typos within quizzes:
<o> (incorrect) instead of <ol> (correct - should have been this)
<nag> (incorrect) instead of <nav> (correct - should have been this)
There were quite a handful of errors similar to this on other quizzes as well. Frustrating when you're trying to learn and be tested fairly on your retention.
=====
Additionally there doesn't seem to be any TA's or active involvement from the teacher. I've loved the Dr. Chuck courses from UMich but this course was terrible. It's a complete lack of respect for the open learning community to create a course, not test it for errors, and then have students beg in the forums for corrections and changes to something they paid for and have it be ignored. I'm paying for the Specialization and I have nothing but dread going into the rest of courses. Please look for a better option. The book, Learn to Code HTML & CSS, by Shay Howe was the best thing to come out of this. It's free on his website and I got more out this than the lectures. The teacher is just reading her slides and not very interactive. The book has codepen examples throughout and you'll get far more interactive learning by working through the chapters than sitting through the lectures.
By Alan B•
Sep 27, 2017
By Todd B•
Nov 11, 2017
Good introduction to web development. The teacher (Colleen van Lent) has great attitude and seems interested in getting students themselves interested... she explained the intro topics very clearly.
By Nand P•
May 19, 2020
By Shiven P•
Apr 16, 2020
This course was very interesting and helpful in the initialization of web development also the course instructor is very good she delivers her knowledge up to maximum possibilities and also motivates.
By C. P R•
Jan 30, 2016
Exceptional course, taught by a friendly, talented teacher. Perfect introduction to HTML. While the course seems to be still under development (there is the odd typo or the like) it's a great start.
By Yumei L•
Jun 3, 2019
Even though this course has Dr. Chuck's name associated, it is NOT of the same caliber. The assignments have spelling errors and the instructions contradict the examples given--many of the errors have been pointed out as far back as 9 months ago, and yet remain uncorrected. The quizzes are designed like traditional in-class quizzes: petty and full of "gotcha" type of questions, UNLIKE Dr. Chuck's quizzes that clarify and reinforce course material. The video lectures seem to be wordy and offer info that one can easily get online. Now and then there is a bit that might be useful, but overall a waste of time.
By Ngassa J•
Apr 26, 2019
I didn't know about making my web pages accessible till this course. But now I know how important it is for my web pages to be accessible to all, for my html to validate and be semantically correct.
By Gabriela M•
Feb 6, 2016
Excellent communication for those who are truly beginner. Valuable information and clear explanation of the good practice in writing code and the key for how to create web pages with accessibility
By Samiulhaq C•
Aug 29, 2020
By CHANDE S S•
Aug 7, 2020
By Ayush S•
Dec 16, 2018
Very easy course and very knowledgeable too. The instructor(Colleen) is brilliant. She helps at every step and makes the course very easy.
By Saurav C•
Dec 22, 2018
It' s a great course if you wanna pursue web development and it explains all the basic concepts that everyone needs to know in web development and the teachers are great and they will show you all the practicals according to the machine you are working on and she teaches very smoothly and also add the relevant details if she misses something in the video. Overall I can say that go for it, this course will develop your interest in web development and you will love this course.
Thanks Mam (Collen Van Lent)
Regards
Saurav Chamoli
By tai n•
Dec 20, 2018
The final project is a great learning point. To get the most out of the class you definitely need to take what you've learned, as well as using the resources offered, and keeping practicing coding with html5.
By ANURAG J•
Dec 20, 2018
should be more practical and include more application of tags
By Pradeep P•
May 18, 2019
Faculty teach excellent.
By Abrar A K•
Jun 18, 2020
A very well adjusted course which will help new programmers to understand and practice HTML5 and it's many component. No better course to take when you're starting web designing. Thank you very much.
By Angad S•
Jul 10, 2018
The best course for beginners
By Sandeep S•
Feb 13, 2021
Its a very good course. I got to know so much basic things that I never mind while developing till now. I will make use of basic but yet meaningful stuff taught in this course.
Thank you for this .
By Ayush U•
Nov 26, 2018
Thanks to Colleen who taught so well about html5
By Mylen R•
May 7, 2019
Very basic, but gives a fundamental understanding of HTML5 doc structure, tags, and proper accessibility coding. Just enough challenge to be interesting, but no overwhelming. The more you invest on your own to experiment and read outside of the assignments, the more you will get out of this course.
By Okezie F O•
Nov 27, 2018
Really enjoyed this course
By Mutwakil S I A•
Dec 22, 2018
Very good !
By Gaurav M•
Jun 25, 2020
I don't recommend this course low quality content with alot of errors and typos.
By ANAN X•
Sep 21, 2017
I like this course a lot. The overall instruction is step by step, very structural, very clear, informative and not overwhelming. Prof Colleen is very good teacher. I highly recommend this course,