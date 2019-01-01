Profile

Colleen van Lent, Ph.D.

Lecturer

Bio

Colleen van Lent is a Lecturer IV at the University of Michigan School of Information, where she teaches various technology-oriented courses including introductory programming and Web development. Colleen's previous jobs include Associate Professor at California State University and positions at NASA JPL, the Naval Research Lab, and the NSA. She received her BS from Kent State University Honors College in Computer Science, and an MS and PhD from the University of Pittsburgh, also in Computer Science. Her thesis was on Artificial Intelligence applications on the Nursebot Project, a robotic assistant for the elderly. Her honors include being chosen as a National Physical Sciences Consortium Fellow and a NASA Faculty Fellow. Colleen has always emphasized the idea of technology for everybody. To that end she has worked creating courses for education majors to learn robotics, as well other CS curriculum for non-majors. Her current focus is outreach with elementary and middle school students to learn problem-solving, coding, and design. She has published two recent books for children, "Web Design with HTML" and more "Web Design with HTML".

Courses

Web Design for Everybody Capstone

تنميط متقدم بتصميم سريع الاستجابة

Advanced Styling with Responsive Design

مقدمة عن CSS3

Введение в HTML5

Introducción al HTML5

Introduction to CSS3

Interactivity with JavaScript

Introduction to HTML5

مقدمة عن لغة HTML5

التفاعل مع لغة البرمجة جافا سكريبت

