About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Web Design
  • Html
  • JavaScript
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Course 5 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week One: Introduction

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week Two: Design Phase

1 hour to complete
4 readings
3 hours to complete

Week Two: Design Phase: Lesson Choices

3 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week Three: Review and Preparation Phase

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week Four: Coding Phase

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings

About the Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization

Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding

