The capstone will develop a professional-quality web portfolio. Students will demonstrate the ability to design and implement a responsive site for a minimum of three platforms. Adherence to validation and accessibility standards will be required. The evolving student implementations will be reviewed each week by capstone peers and teaching assistants to make sure that the student keeps up with the agenda of the course.
University of Michigan
Week One: Introduction
Welcome to the Web Design for Everyone Capstone!!! It really is my intention to make sure that everyone who completes this capstone will have a product they are proud of. The challenge is that "everyone" is actually a very diverse group of people, each person coming in with different skill sets and interests. So in this course you will pick from one of three portfolio options to complete. The goal of this approach is to help students self-select into appropriate peer groups.
Week Two: Design Phase
Students will submit wireframes for a multi-part online portfolio. The topic of your site is your choice, but you will be expected to fulfill a small checklist of requirements with respect to the amount of proposed content and the variety of HTML5 tags. Emphasis will be on ability to demonstrate mobile-first paradigm design.
Week Three: Review and Preparation Phase
This week you will continue to review your fellow students designs. Feedback will be based on layout, proposed content, and accessibility. The goal is that these peer reviews will inspire you to attempt something more on your site (or provide the feedback that lets you know you may want to scale down your own expectations.) You will begin to create the content of your site as you wait for the reviews of your project to be created.
Week Four: Coding Phase
Using the feedback you received from other capstone participants you will begin to style your portfolio. At the end of Week Five you will have the opportunity to submit your intermediate work for review.
An amazing course! Had a lot of difficulty XD however, I'm very proud of myself for remembering what I did. Miss Colleen was incredible as a teacher and the course was constructed very well.
Thank you so much for providing this course. I feel so confident to know I can design a website and understand other people's code. I am grateful and thank you so much.
It was a great capstone. Got a chance to apply everything learned so far in this final project. It is really awesome! Thanks for putting together such a wonderful course to UMich and Coursera.
If you spend some time through practicing basics later you can master much more complicated topics. Blind and drunk Kung fu master ... :)
This Specialization covers how to write syntactically correct HTML5 and CSS3, and how to create interactive web experiences with JavaScript. Mastering this range of technologies will allow you to develop high quality web sites that, work seamlessly on mobile, tablet, and large screen browsers accessible. During the capstone you will develop a professional-quality web portfolio demonstrating your growth as a web developer and your knowledge of accessible web design. This will include your ability to design and implement a responsive site that utilizes tools to create a site that is accessible to a wide audience, including those with visual, audial, physical, and cognitive impairments.
