DD
Mar 13, 2018
Whoa! I finally completed it! Thanks to the Professor and teaching staff for all the help! This is a fabulous course and I would definitely recommend it to anyone interested in web development. :)
NH
Feb 8, 2020
pretty awesome and practical course, i did the edx course by wwc and now this one and it has really helped me understand and feel more confident in what im doing...thanks University of Michigan!
By LeAttol ( E L•
Oct 6, 2017
An OK course, but I admit that I am a bit unhappy with the way that it is laid out. I mean; I get it: After finishing all of the rest of the specialization this is icing on the cake rather butter on the bread but all the same - This "Capstone" - And the way it is marked does not really offer a way to earn the Mark. Frankly; I miss the days when there were Mandatory Projects to be Peer assigned; Rather than just Theory and sketches and Mockups. Just one final Project - Not Accessibility? Not testing for the blind and screen readers and those who are deaf and those with reading problems? There is a serious lacking. Happy with Colleen; I am thinking these were things forced upon Her rather than a cop
By Rodrigo G L•
Dec 12, 2020
It seems to me a well-intentioned course, with a good original structure and contents made in 2016. After that, the course appears abandoned by the teacher and the institution, there are no updates unfortunately.
Forums should be a place to share knowledge and answer questions. Instead there are hundreds of threads asking you to review their assignments... In this way, forums will hardly be of great help to learning.
Finally, the projects I reviewed were mostly of unfortunate quality (and probably many of them will still be approved by some peers), I had to flag at least 10 of them, either because they did not meet the requirements, or directly because they were plagiarism. Undoubtedly, this could be improved with the will of the university, there are tools to avoid part of a highly biased and dishonest "peer reviewing". For example: W3C-style validation could be done automated. Forums could also be moderate and better filtered, even improving the structure itself to have a better user experience.
By Maksim M•
Mar 23, 2019
I have built a real, properly-looking and functional, responsive website! The first ever in my life. So, this is a truly empowering course (after completing all the rest in the spec, of course)
By bokhit a h•
Nov 4, 2017
no words to thank collen van I was completely at zero level before taking this course mow i'm able to create pages ,I surely recommend you to not wait to tale this course
By Kedar J•
Sep 29, 2018
Comprehensive course for anyone starting out in web development. Covers HTML5, CSS3, JS and Bootstrap for responsive design. Rightly focuses on web accessibility.
New frameworks keep coming up. This is a good foundation to begin before moving on to frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue etc
By Daisy D•
Mar 14, 2018
Whoa! I finally completed it! Thanks to the Professor and teaching staff for all the help! This is a fabulous course and I would definitely recommend it to anyone interested in web development. :)
By Leigh H•
Nov 14, 2016
Great course ...thanks to Professor DR. Van Lent and her team. I have learned a lot about Responsive Web Design and the need to take accessibility into account when undertaking web design.
By Nilesh H•
Jun 1, 2019
This Specialization gives opportunity to those who does not have any prior knowledge to web development to learn from the very basics of the Structure of the web. Every little concepts are taught in the most comprehensive way. The instructor Dr. Collen does the task so well. I Overall enjoyed the course very much. Strongly recommended to everyone who wants to get Started with Web Development.
By Robert S•
Jan 17, 2018
This course delivers what the title promises. It teaches a workable approach to designing and then coding the design, with emphasis on the user experience. These are exactly the skills needed to build a site that people will want to visit.
By Shivansh S•
Jun 12, 2019
This is a great course to start learning web development as it covered the very basics of web development and proper use of semantics tag . It focus on validation and accessibility in detail which is good for the beginner .
By Abir M•
Oct 15, 2021
This course is not designed to teach rather to test how much you have learned in the last 4 courses. But you are sure to get some extra content to learn that you can apply on your web pages.
By Madhavi G•
Jun 8, 2018
I had wonderful experience by learning this course.
By yujie c•
Jul 5, 2016
I like this!
By Paul L•
May 16, 2019
5 for Instructor Colleen. 3 for technical issues with grading tool and very slow response to an issue reported by several students. This problem persisted for too long and was the longest unresolved issue ever experienced by this Loyal Coursera student. (23 courses completed). Learned well on this capstone and applied skills learned from other courses. Colleen is an excellent teacher. The grading tool problem was remedied by using another tried and true solution. The grading mechanism employed to fix the problem should have been utilized right away when Coursera and U-Michigan were alerted. Lesson learned for all not to persist with a grading tool that had conflicts with certain Browers
By Hunter F•
Mar 30, 2021
good course but if you don't finish in the time it says you have to wait like 2 months until you can even turn in an assignment. which is stupid. it should be always open to turn in assignments.
By MICHAEL J•
Aug 8, 2019
Nice to put the rest of the courses learning to work.
By Hector R R S R•
Mar 11, 2019
No me sentí agusto en este curso debido a que no esta bien desarrollado, al 100%, parece mas un apoyo a un sistema abierto. Aveces no hay concordancia y el discurso es vago
Considero que hay una gran diversidad de alumnos (jóvenes, adultos, con experiencia, sin experiencia, etc). por lo que se debe siempre considerar que el alumno es honesto, responsable y evitar frases que descalifican a los participantes.
Este teme requiere muchos ejercicios y mas profundidad en algunos temas.
Mi recomendación es que se reestructure... pueden tomar como ejemplo el de Python for Everebody del Dr Charles Severance.
Y se hagan responsables de las calificaciones ya que la calificación entre compañeros a veces no es tan oportuna y precisa. (hay que hacer mucha gestión)
By Gopal O•
Jun 29, 2021
Excellent course for demonstrating the skills taught in this specialization. Creating a website by using frameworks (Bootstrap 5 in my case) was a new learning experience, and allowed me to actually utilize all the skills learnt through all courses in this specialization. Thanks for the excellent way the courses were created and taught.
By ali o•
Oct 11, 2020
It was very very efficient specialization. It seems a long way to finish but when you finish that, then you know you got a very big step to web design. Thank you Colleen, its never been boring.
By Matthew C M•
May 18, 2020
An amazing course! Had a lot of difficulty XD however, I'm very proud of myself for remembering what I did. Miss Colleen was incredible as a teacher and the course was constructed very well.
By Binta G•
Dec 30, 2021
Really enjoyed the practicality of this course and how it was easy to follow along. Definitely recommend.
By RUKHSAR K•
Jul 4, 2020
This course is my locked.please unlock web design for everybody capstone course
By Maria K•
Sep 26, 2020
In my humble opinion course is a little chaotic, lacks structure and provides not enough information for this amount of time. (it's a pity that JS is barely covered). But these shortcomings are balanced by an excellent and supportive lecturer and the foundation is laid. I was quite captivated by web design and hope that this course will help me to succeed in front-end development profession.
By Jose L F F C B•
Sep 9, 2019
This course was the opportunity to apply what was learned in the previous four courses on a real project. Not much guidance, which is both good and bad. Peer review system, although probably the only one feasible for the size of the course, has some limitations. On finishing the specialization one has acquired solid bases in Web Design, including HTML, CSS and Javascript.
By Rebecca L M•
Jul 22, 2021
class lesson and content are awesome and very beneficial if your determined to learn. The assignment layout with three options makes it harder to find assignments for review then actually getting your own assignment graded.