About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Web Design
  • Style Sheets
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
  • Web Development
Course 2 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week One: Getting Started with Simple Styling

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 80 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week Two: Advanced Styling

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week Three: Psuedo-classes, Pseudo-elements, Transitions, and Positioning

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week Four: Putting It All Together

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Where To Go From Here?

25 minutes to complete
5 readings

About the Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization

Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding

