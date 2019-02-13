MK
Sep 25, 2020
This course is a recommendable for all beginners who are interested in designing and styling their web pages. The whole course is interesting and challenging at the end of the course and I enjoyed it.
GC
Dec 19, 2020
This course helped me hone my CSS skills. Even though I had some knowledge on the subject, I understood and practiced many things that I had difficulty understanding before. Thanks, Professor Colleen.
By Bas v G•
Feb 13, 2019
tldr; Good course, but quite sloppy. Would easily get 5 stars if the mistakes in slides and code were cleaned up.
Pros: The lecturer is enthusiastic and good to follow. The material starts of easy and builds up pretty well.
Cons: The course structure leaves some things to be desired. The assignment from week 2 basically expects you to watch the lectures from week 3 and week 4.
The lecturer's code is too sloppy. There are various unfixed bits of code in the slides and in the codepen repository, despite remarks from students in the forum from 3(!) years ago. For example, for border radius, the compatibility options (-webkit, -moz) switch around the numbers. This is not correct! Luckily I found a forum post that helped me confirm this was an error.
By Andrew F•
Dec 26, 2015
Excellent course! Well paced and the course really builds skills in using CSS3! Highly recommend this course to anyone looking to get a good grounding in CSS or who wants to go over the basics again.
By Nand P•
May 19, 2020
Excellent course! Well paced and the course really builds skills in using CSS3! Highly recommend this course to anyone looking to get a good grounding in CSS or who wants to go over the basics again.
By Philip A•
Aug 20, 2018
The lecturer is a marvellous person. She makes the course very engaging. It takes you through most of the challenges I shall encounter as I progress in the field. I shall continue to study with her.
By Michael S•
Apr 12, 2018
I have learned SO much in this class. I am making web sites, writing code, making mistakes, and solving problems.
This is the most practical class I have taken on Coursera. I HIGHLY recommend it!
By Abrar I•
Mar 21, 2017
All thanks to Ma'am Colleen van Lent that now I can style a nice webpage even a whole website. The teaching method is marvelous. Assignments was also reasonable. Everything in this course teaches something and develops skills in us. I can feel the difference before and after completing this course. Recommend every Beginner to start this. It's Marvelous!
By Marshall W•
Dec 7, 2016
Excellent for learning how to learn about styling webpages. I'm not very artistic when it comes to using pen and paper, but I've really learned how to express myself creatively through this course.
By Jayme K•
Jul 12, 2017
Really great class! Once again the professor breaks down the material to better clarify concepts and she provides ample time to practice. One thing that I really liked was she intentionally made common mistakes (which incidentally I made) to show what would happen & how to fix it. I audited the course and only watched the videos so I'm sure it's even better when you do the quizzes & graded assignments.
By David D•
Dec 8, 2015
Course was great. I wish there was more coding and more examples as well as the videos showing more examples rather then slides with text of the properties.
By Mariia S•
Apr 17, 2017
Thank you so much for this course! I enjoyed every minute of studying. The teaching was excellent, with hand-on "code together" videos which helped to ease in very quickly. I loved the idea of accessibility this entire specialization sticks with. So humane and beautiful! I learned how to style a plain HTML document with loads of cool stuff like fonts (custom fonts are highly important for any design), gradient, tables, background images and even some animation! CSS can do amazing things, that's what I've gleaned from supporting articles and additional readings which turned out to be splendid as well. So excited to learn more! Oh, and the support within the course was crazy. Even though it was tough sometimes, the tutor was reminding time and again that making great strides requires great fails! And that's how the whole process rolls. Thank you dear Coursera, Ms van Lent and University of Michigan! :)
By Nicolás S V•
Apr 11, 2020
It is good for an introductory course to CSS3. There will be three peer review assignments. I honestly don't like peer review assignments since I like when I'm evaluated by the institution that created the course (a course which I paid for) and not by peers. They should implement a grader where the file is submitted and analyzed, with a parser that can be easily achieved since the points I had to evaluate were related to the presence or not of x property or properties in the hw1.css file. The teacher explains the subject really well.
By Melanie R•
Oct 15, 2016
This was a very nice introduction to CSS3. I had no prior background whatsoever, but I managed to go through it easily thanks to the very progressive pace and the useful information provided. I really appreciated the slides and ressources made available (I spent time off course to get a bit further). Finally, I think Colleen's explanations are very clear and she's being supportive in her videos. I would definitely recommend this course to beginners.
By Bhavya S•
May 20, 2020
CSS is wide but still this course is very precise and every concepts are explained very nicely.
Before this course I used to think designing with CSS is frustrating but after understanding the fundamentals designing a webpage seems fun.
I really enjoyed the last assignment and tried to apply as much style I can use. ;-p
I think every beginner must do this course for easy learning.
By Rebecca S•
Mar 7, 2019
This course was a bit harder for me than HTML5 but still very valuable. I think I need to continue learning more about browser prefixes. That was confusing for me. Our instructor was so helpful and knowledgeable. These courses have been so much better than some of the online learning content I've seen in the past. I am already planning what I want to take next.
By Guy T C•
Dec 20, 2020
This course helped me hone my CSS skills. Even though I had some knowledge on the subject, I understood and practiced many things that I had difficulty understanding before. Thanks, Professor Colleen.
By Jobin J J•
Dec 4, 2015
a very good, simple, effective serires
By Muiduzzaman M•
Aug 29, 2020
Peer review system is a better system for justifying any student project or assignment / .
By Daniil T•
Aug 15, 2016
Too long for learning so little. I have learned more while reading a book for 3 hours, than with this course for 4 weeks. But anyway, it was helpful, because the more tasks you complete, the better you get.
By Deleted A•
Jan 28, 2018
The instructor talks too much. If she talks less and make the video shorter that would be nice.
By Stephanie C•
Aug 15, 2020
This course expanded my knowledge and challenged me...and I really enjoyed it! Professor van Lent is a great instructor. She really knows her subject material, presents complex information in an easy to understand manner, encourages her students to expand their knowledge beyond the provided course materials, encourages students to try...make mistakes...and keep trying! I especially appreciated the opportunities to "code together" throughout the course. Professor van Lent (Colleen) has all the right qualities that help students learn, stay engaged and want to learn more. Thank you Colleen for another great coding course! See you again soon in "Interactivity with JavaScript"! ~ Stephanie C.
By k i•
Dec 18, 2015
Colleen van Lent is really great, the course is well put together, and the video quality was excellent (looking at other courses, I now see that this is not always the case). I went through the HTML5 and CSS3 course and found them to be well-structured and thorough. There was a lot of opportunity to put into practice the skills we were learning and lots of helpful resources to point students in the right direction for additional help. I didn't like peer reviewing at first, but it was actually a useful exercise. I realized that other people may come at a problem in a slightly different way, and looking at their code helped me gain some insight into that nuance. Thanks, Colleen!
By YOGESH P•
May 22, 2020
I would like to express my utter gratitude to Coursera and University Of Michigan to offer me the opportunity to learn web design from two such respected organizations. Futhermore, this course (along with HTML5) packs a lot of potential so as to ignite a flare in one's mind to be able to recover from his/her fear of coding and walk all the way through the path of designing web pages with sheer ease.
In short words, this course is a boon for the people who have got a knack for creating interactive web pages using HTML5 and CSS3.
By Muhammad H K•
Jun 12, 2020
I will highly recommend this course to anyone who is starting his/her web developer career and has already gone through the html introductory course . Then they should definitely choose this course and pursue it to the end . And then go through flexbox , grid and then learn the bootstrap framework . And finally then they will be ready to take the next course of the specialization Interactivity with JavaScript and continue learning.This is a great pathway for being a web developer.
By Paul J M•
Feb 2, 2016
A well-structured course that has finally broken the morbid fear of CSS that has haunted me for the last 15 years! This builds very nicely on the work done in Intro to HTML5 from the same instructor. It doesn't, of course, teach every possible option in CSS3--it would need to be a year long and a lot less interesting to do that--but it does give some tolls which are immediately useful.
I welcome the emphasis on standards compliance and accessibility which is all too often ignored.
By Jennifer G•
Jul 30, 2020
I took this course after HTML5 with the same instructor and now feel prepared to advance creative projects that I've been wanting to do for some time. The Code Together activities really help as do the optional resources. I'm a global-to-local thinker and a kinesthetic learner, so the integration of video overviews with activities that provide the opportunity for deeper dives and research really work for me. I plan to stick with Dr. van Lent for more courses in the series!