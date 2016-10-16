If you want to take your website to the next level, the ability to incorporate interactivity is a must. But adding some of these types of capabilities requires a stronger programming language than HTML5 or CSS3, and JavaScript can provide just what you need. With just a basic understanding of the language, you can create a page that will react to common events such as page loads, mouse clicks & movements, and even keyboard input.
- Document Object Model (DOM)
- JavaScript
- Web Development
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week One: Introduction to JavaScript
If you haven't use a traditional programming language before, this first week is key. Before we begin with the how, we will talk about the why, mainly why we want to use JavaScript. The main reason is that it is very easy for JavaScript to work with the DOM. And easy is always a great way to start. Speaking of starting out, it is also always more fun when our code actually does something we can see, so we will jump quickly into different ways we can generate output. It won't be flashy yet, but it will be a great way to get your feet wet with traditional programming. After that we go back to the basics of how a computer uses data. We begin with variables, expressions, and operators.
Week Two: Reacting to Your Audience
If you have written HTML code in the past, hopefully you have fallen into the great habit of validating your code -- making sure that you close all of your open tags. There are other rules that you may or may not have been following as well, for instance the importance of using each id attribute only once per page. This is called writing "clean" code. The reasoning and importance of following these rules becomes clear as we begin to manipulate the different components of your webpage based on the the actions of the person interacting with your page. In particular you will learn about the JavaScript Mouse Events and Touch Events. This week's materials will end with a photo gallery example that you can create along with me.
Week Three: Arrays and Looping
This week we will delve into more complex programming concepts: arrays and looping. Arrays allow you to represent groups of related information. Looping provides efficiency and flexibility to your programs. Using both we will expand upon the photo gallery example.
Week Four: Validating Form Data
This week we will put a number of the concepts from this course together to tackle a new project - creating and validating input entered into an HTML5 form. Forms are extremely common elements used to input and send data to via a webpage. We will look at how you can use JavaScript to add options to your forms, to pre-fill data based on previous input, and even to check that passwords match.
The methods learned throughout this course are useful when manipulating data; however, The videos could improve because a small portion of the videos are sometimes outdated, but totally valuable!
This course covers the part of javascript that is used to interact with DOM. The lectures are clear and lucid in explaining the content. The difficulty level of the assignments is easy.
A very good course which covers all the basics on JS. Best for those who are new to JS. Assignments could be more in number as practice often makes our understanding of concepts solid.
Well explained, I learned some interactivity with HTML by learning native JavaScript (was using jQuery always)... Perhaps I expected some more advanced stuff than this (like audio, video, canvas).
This Specialization covers how to write syntactically correct HTML5 and CSS3, and how to create interactive web experiences with JavaScript. Mastering this range of technologies will allow you to develop high quality web sites that, work seamlessly on mobile, tablet, and large screen browsers accessible. During the capstone you will develop a professional-quality web portfolio demonstrating your growth as a web developer and your knowledge of accessible web design. This will include your ability to design and implement a responsive site that utilizes tools to create a site that is accessible to a wide audience, including those with visual, audial, physical, and cognitive impairments.
