About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Skills you will gain

  • Document Object Model (DOM)
  • JavaScript
  • Web Development
Course 3 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week One: Introduction to JavaScript

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week Two: Reacting to Your Audience

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week Three: Arrays and Looping

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week Four: Validating Form Data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

About the Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization

Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding

