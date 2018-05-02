LC
Mar 15, 2016
An excellent course, my JavaScript has improved greatly since I completed the requirements. Colleen is a fantastic teacher, I found the lectures to be highly informative and the assignments good fun.
MM
Feb 6, 2016
I was glad to find a course that focused simply on the basics of Javascript. So many courses cover the three HTML, CSS, and JS, but don't give enough to really start working with Javascrip.\n\nThanks
By anna s•
May 2, 2018
Unfortunately I have to agree with other people who reviewed this course before me. I loved the HTML and CSS course, but this one is not at their level. Difficult to follow, it doesn't give you the important basis for then let you built your own knowledge, it just gives you some random and not well organised notions and then let you figure out all by yourself. I understand it can be hard to explain javascript in 4 weeks, but this just means it should have been longer than this.
By Genís T V•
Dec 3, 2018
This course is a lot worse than the others in this module. It does not teach what js is, just how to do a few basic things with it. People who know any programming language will sleep through half of the lectures. People who don't won't learn to code anyway.
By Yumei L•
Jun 11, 2019
If you are looking at this course because Dr. Chuck's name is listed, just know Dr. Chuck has NOTHING to do with this course. I took the first 2 courses to this series, thinking maybe Dr. Chuck would teach this one. No such luck. This course is nothing compared to Dr. Chuck's. You'll get better instruction on YouTube--certain better on Udemy. The lectures and slides have errors that remain uncorrected. There are NO TAs responding. You need to review others' work to finish the course, but there are no links for you to use--and yet 90%+ of the posts on the discussion forum is on "Please review my work". UMich has dropped the ball here. This is a lousy course left to milk money off of innocent learners.
By Annie•
Feb 27, 2019
Colleen van Lent is a AMAZING instructor. I really wish all Javascript courses were taught by her - the others I have taken are difficult to follow because 1) the instructors are very monotone and seem like they don't even want to be doing this and 2) because they dont go into the logic of things or point out areas where mistakes in logic can happen. Colleen van Lent anticipates what errors are common and warns the learner about them, and she goes into why things happen in your programming and how, explaining things really well instead of just having the learner copy code that they don't understand. I can't be enthusiastic enough about Colleen van Lent's teaching style.
By Asfad N•
Mar 31, 2017
Bloody course
i am very much angry with this course
By Lyle C•
Mar 16, 2016
By Michelle M•
Feb 7, 2016
By K. Y W•
Jun 30, 2017
I enjoyed the course and Dr Colleen taught it systematically, with enthusiasm and encouragement. Wise advice given to check codes for syntax and logic. Furthermore practice..practice...and practice coding. References to outside learning resources are very helpful for further learning. Peer review assignments were another avenue of learning from the community of learners. I am less daunted about the web and web technology with each module of the web design courses completed. Thank you Dr Colleen, Coursera staff and other teaching associates of the course. Thank you to other course participants for the learning through peer reviews.
By Scott N•
Mar 3, 2019
Great class and great instructor. The peer-reviewed assignments were actually fun, and it was interesting to see how other people coded similar functionality. I feel like I have a foundational knowledge of JavaScript that I can "run with" and continue learning more complex JavaScript in other courses.
By Rebecca S•
Apr 7, 2019
I love Colleen! She's a great instructor and I get what she's saying about pursuing additional education supplementing my new Javascript knowledge. Thanks, Colleen.
By Franklin D M A•
Nov 30, 2019
Great course, it starts from basic code and it is really helpful to get a basic idea about how JavaScript works. Again the code together videos are nice and well explained. Highly recommended.
By Ngassa J•
Mar 8, 2019
I love this course. I was well taught and evaluated. Am better prepare for front end development thanks to this course.
By Himanshu J•
Aug 19, 2020
This course is for a complete beginner with no or very less prior experience in programming so if you are a little bit experienced I would not recommend this course. Otherwise for beginners I felt this course is perfect place to start.
By Yonatan S•
Feb 22, 2017
Interactivity with JavaScript was too quick and short. JavaScript by nature is much more complicated than HTML5 and CSS3, and therefore I believe that it should be done in a bit more than 4 weeks, and broken down in to smaller bits of the basic info required to get a grasp on the materials. For example, the first assignment had too much in it for a beginner, and a bit more homework, in smaller bits of the code prior to the assignment could have make a huge difference for the better.
By Mohaymenul I•
Aug 3, 2020
Syllabus is not good. The concepts are not clearly explained with practical example most of the times. Beginners will have hard times to understand what they are going for. Thanks
By Constance C•
Oct 16, 2017
the homework for weeks 2 and 4 are really hard. I didn't think the explanations for how to do it were very good. But i kept trying and finally figured out the code. Im not sure i understand the code but I'm going to keep at it until i do. I had to go to Codecademy for help and i bought a book "a smarter way to learn Javascript" which helped a lot. There is just so much information thats new and different and its goes so fast. It took me a month to do the week 2 assignment. The discussion boards are no help. I gave it a 5 star because I got it done and i did learn a lot even though i have mixed feelings about the class. I least now i know what i need to work on.
By Trilion *•
Jul 16, 2021
this entire series is very well put together. the instructor is great at presenting the material clearly. take advantage of the message boards and the external links provided for learning tools and support.
By Ken W•
Jun 17, 2021
This course is a great introduction to Javascript. It also provides hands-on coding practices for better understanding. It encourages me to search for additional tutorials online to further my learning.
I have 2 suggestions to the course: 1)It could add more high-level and structural content about Javascript in the beginning, as I found a bit difficult to follow in week 1 and 2 although I did HTML and CSS courses. 2) Giving answers to homework assignments. Students put a lot of efforts and sometimes struggled to get the homework done. Reviewing sample answers and reflecting on one's own thought process, will definitely benefit students.
By Jose S•
Apr 17, 2021
The methods learned throughout this course are useful when manipulating data; however, The videos could improve because a small portion of the videos are sometimes outdated, but totally valuable!
By alex t•
Apr 29, 2021
it would be nice if there were more assignments. There are only two excersises in the whole course, and they are pretty easy. I think there could be such assignments affter every lesson.
By Markie M•
Apr 28, 2021
Learned a lot. Great teacher and good materials. Would have liked some more practice exercises built in to the course to really fortify the concepts learned.
By AVINASH K•
Sep 4, 2021
Almost all basic things are covered in this course, need to include some more concepts of javascript in this course.
By Ryan D Z•
Apr 27, 2021
It's not bad as an introduction to JS and DOM manipulation but DO NOT bank on this course giving you the knowledge you need. Learn ES6 JS a long side this course
By Sergio A F•
Oct 21, 2021
algo desactualizado, muy básico, si conoces algo de js o programación puedes terminar el curso en 2 o 3 hrs.
By Rishav S•
Jan 22, 2021
Very Basic , Need to add more projects.