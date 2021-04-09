University of Michigan Logo

University of Michigan

The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization

Available now

Anatomy
Anatomy Specialization

Available now

Applied Data Science with Python
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization

Available now

Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing
Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing Specialization

Available now

Django for Everybody
Django for Everybody Specialization

Available now

Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata
Exploring Piano Literature: The Piano Sonata Specialization

Available now

Extended Reality for Everybody
Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization

Available now

Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations
Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization

Available now

Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making
Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization

Available now

Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization

Available now

Good with Words: Writing and Editing
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization

Available now

Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health
Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health Specialization

Available now

Leading People and Teams
Leading People and Teams Specialization

Available now

PostgreSQL for Everybody
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization

Available now

Python 3 Programming
Python 3 Programming Specialization

Available now

Python for Everybody
Python for Everybody Specialization

Available now

Sports Performance Analytics
Sports Performance Analytics Specialization

Available now

Statistics with Python
Statistics with Python Specialization

Available now

Survey Data Collection and Analytics
Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization

Available now

The Influence of Social Determinants on Health
The Influence of Social Determinants on Health Specialization

Available now

Total Data Quality
Total Data Quality Specialization

Available now

Translational Science
Translational Science Specialization

Available now

User Experience Research and Design
User Experience Research and Design Specialization

Available now

Web Applications for Everybody
Web Applications for Everybody Specialization

Available now

Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization

Available now

Achyuta Adhvaryu

Achyuta Adhvaryu

Alexander M. Nick Professor, Associate Professor of Business Economics and Public Policy
Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Andrew Wu

Andrew Wu

Michael R. and Mary Kay Hallman Fellow​, Assistant Professor of Technology and Operations and Finance
Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Arun Agrawal

Arun Agrawal

Samuel Trask Dana Professor
School for Environment and Sustainability
Barbara Hiltz

Barbara Hiltz

Clinical Assistant Professor of Social Work and MSW Program Director
School of Social Work
Barry Checkoway

Barry Checkoway

Professor of Social Work
School of Social Work
Belinda Needham

Belinda Needham

Associate Professor of Epidemiology
School of Public Health
Bilal Butt

Bilal Butt

Associate Professor
School for Environment and Sustainability
Brady T. West

Brady T. West

Research Associate Professor
Institute for Social Research
Brenda Gunderson

Brenda Gunderson

Lecturer IV and Research Fellow
Department of Statistics
Brian Zikmund-Fisher

Brian Zikmund-Fisher

Associate Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education, Research Associate Professor of Internal Medicine
School of Public Health
Briana Mezuk

Briana Mezuk

Associate Professor of Epidemiology
School of Public Health
Brilliant and Passionate Experts

Brilliant and Passionate Experts

University of Michigan
Caren Stalburg, MD, MA

Caren Stalburg, MD, MA

Associate Professor
University of Michigan Medical School
Charles Russell Severance

Charles Russell Severance

Clinical Professor
School of Information
Cheri Alexander

Cheri Alexander

Professor, Management and Organizations, Ross School of Business
Management and Organizations, Ross School of Business
Chris Quintana

Chris Quintana

Associate Professor
School of Education
Christopher Brooks

Christopher Brooks

Assistant Professor
School of Information
Cleopatra Caldwell

Cleopatra Caldwell

Professor and Chair
Department of Health Behavior and Health Education
Clifford Lampe

Clifford Lampe

Professor
School of Information
Colleen van Lent, Ph.D.

Colleen van Lent, Ph.D.

Lecturer
School of Information
Daniel Romero

Daniel Romero

Assistant Professor
School of Information
Dilip Das

Dilip Das

Assistant Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Dr. John C. Burkhardt

Dr. John C. Burkhardt

Professor of Clinical Practice, Special Assistant to the Provost for University Engagement
Center for the Study of Post-Secondary Education
Dr. Gregory Kalemkerian

Dr. Gregory Kalemkerian

Course Co-director, Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology
Medical School
Dr. Rishindra Reddy

Dr. Rishindra Reddy

Course Co-director, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Thoracic Surgery
Medical School
Elizabeth Du, M.D.

Elizabeth Du, M.D.

Clinical Assistant Professor
Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, Kellogg Eye Center
Faculty Experts

Faculty Experts

Frauke Kreuter, Ph.D.

Frauke Kreuter, Ph.D.

Professor, Joint Program in Survey Methodology
Adjunct Research Professor, Institute for Social Research
Frederick Conrad, Ph.D.

Frederick Conrad, Ph.D.

Research Professor, Survey Methodology
Institute for Social Research
Gautam Kaul

Gautam Kaul

George Siedel

George Siedel

Williamson Family Professor of Business Administration and Thurnau Professor of Business Law
Glenn M. Fox

Glenn M. Fox

Lecturer and Curator in the Division of Anatomical Sciences
Surgery
Glenn Wilcox

Glenn Wilcox

Associate Professor in Architecture
Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning
Greg Miller

Greg Miller

Professor
Ross School of Business
H.V. Jagadish

H.V. Jagadish

Bernard A Galler Collegiate Professor
Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Helen Baghdoyan, Ph.D.

Helen Baghdoyan, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus, Anesthesiology, Professor Emeritus, Pharmacology, Professor of Psychiatry
University of Michigan Medical School
Huei Peng

Huei Peng

Director of Mcity, Roger L. McCarthy Professor of Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
J. Alex Halderman

J. Alex Halderman

Associate Professor
Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Jaclyn Cohen

Jaclyn Cohen

Lecturer
School of Information
James M Lepkowski

James M Lepkowski

Research Professor
Survey Research Center, Institute for Social Research
James Eckner, MD, MS

James Eckner, MD, MS

Associate Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) Director of Clinical Research, Michigan NeuroSport, PM&R Concussion Program Research Core Director, Michigan Concussion Center
James Wagner

James Wagner

Research Professor
Survey Research Center
Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks

Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks

William Russell Kelly Professor of Business Administration Professor of Management and Organizations
Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Jinseok Kim

Jinseok Kim

Research Assistant Professor
Survey Research Center
Karen Farris, PhD, MPA

Karen Farris, PhD, MPA

Professor
Clinical Pharmacy
Kathleen Alsup

Kathleen Alsup

Lecturer and Curator for the Division of Anatomical Sciences
Surgery
Kelli Sullivan

Kelli Sullivan

Lecturer in the Division of Anatomical Sciences
Surgery
Kentaro Toyama

Kentaro Toyama

W K Kellogg Professor of Community Information and Associate Professor of Information
School of Information
Kerby Shedden

Kerby Shedden

Professor
Department of Statistics
Kevyn Collins-Thompson

Kevyn Collins-Thompson

Associate Professor
School of Information
Krishna Garikipati, Ph.D.

Krishna Garikipati, Ph.D.

Professor of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering - Professor of Mathematics, College of Literature, Science and the Arts
Lauren Bohm

Lauren Bohm

Assistant Professor
Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Lija Hogan

Lija Hogan

Intermittent Lecturer in Information, School of Information, University of Michigan
Lindred Greer

Lindred Greer

Associate Professor of Management and Organizations
Ross School of Business
Localization Team

Localization Team

Luke Shaefer

Luke Shaefer

Associate Professor of Social Work, School of Social Work, Faculty Associate, Survey Research Center, Faculty Associate, Population Studies Center, Institute for Social Research, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Gerald R Ford School of Public Policy and Center Director, Poverty Center
M.S. Krishnan

M.S. Krishnan

Accenture Professor of Computer Information Systems, Professor of Technology & Operations
Stephen M. Ross Business School
Margaret Wooldridge, Ph.D.

Margaret Wooldridge, Ph.D.

Arthur F. Thurnau Professor
Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering
Maria Carmen Lemos

Maria Carmen Lemos

Professor
School for Environment and Sustainability
Mark Newman

Mark Newman

Associate Professor
School of Information and Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Matthew Bengtson

Matthew Bengtson

Assistant Professor of Music, Piano Literature
School of Music, Theatre & Dance
Matthew Lorincz, MD, PhD

Matthew Lorincz, MD, PhD

Associate Professor Department of Neurology; Co-Director, Michigan NeuroSport Clinical; Core Co-Director, Michigan Concussion Center
Maxim Sytch, Ph.D.

Maxim Sytch, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Management and Organizations Michael R. and Mary Kay Hallman Fellow
Management and Organizations, Ross School of Business
Michael Gordon

Michael Gordon

Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Business Administration
Ross Business School
Michael Nebeling

Michael Nebeling

Assistant Professor of Information, School of Information and Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, College of Engineering
Michaela Zint

Michaela Zint

Professor of Environmental Education and Communication
Mike Barger

Mike Barger

Executive Director, Office of Strategy and Academic Innovation
Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Minal R. Patel

Minal R. Patel

Associate Professor, Health Behavior & Health Education
School of Public Health
Monica Lypson, M.D., M.H.P.E.

Monica Lypson, M.D., M.H.P.E.

Associate Chief of Staff for Education, Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and Professor of Internal Medicine and Learning Health Sciences
University of Michigan Medical School
Monica Worline

Monica Worline

Affiliate Faculty and Lecturer
Center for Positive Organization at Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Olivia S. Anderson

Olivia S. Anderson

Clinical Assistant Professor of Nutritional Science
School of Public Health
Pamela Bogart

Pamela Bogart

Pamela Jagger

Pamela Jagger

Associate Professor
School for Environment and Sustainability
Patrick Barry

Patrick Barry

Clinical Assistant Professor of Law
Michigan Law School
Paul Resnick

Paul Resnick

Michael D. Cohen Collegiate Professor
School of Information
Paula Caproni

Paula Caproni

Lecturer of Management and Organizations
Ross School of Business
Paula Ross, Ph.D.

Paula Ross, Ph.D.

Director, Advancing Scholarship and Medical Sociologist
Office of Medical Student Education
Peter F. Bodary

Peter F. Bodary

Clinical Assistant Professor of Applied Exercise Science and Movement Science
School of Kinesiology
Steven Broglio, PhD

Steven Broglio, PhD

Professor, Kinesiology; Director, Michigan Concussion Center Director; NeuroTrauma Research Laboratory
Predrag Klasnja

Predrag Klasnja

Assistant Professor
School of Information
Rachel

Rachel

Niemer
Women in Science & Engineering
Ralph Lydic, Ph.D.

Ralph Lydic, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus, Molecular and Integrative Physiology, Professor Emeritus, Anesthesiology
University of Michigan Medical School
Rebecca Quintana, PhD

Rebecca Quintana, PhD

Learning Experience Design Lead
Center for Academic Innovation
Richard Neitzel

Richard Neitzel

Associate Professor, Environmental Health Sciences; Associate Director, Global Public Health; Professor, Global Public Health
Richard E. Nisbett

Richard E. Nisbett

Theodore M. Newcomb Distinguished University Professor
Department of Psychology
Richard Meisler, Ph.D.

Richard Meisler, Ph.D.

Lecturer
Department of American Culture, University of Michigan
Robert Dittmar

Robert Dittmar

Professor of Finance
Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Rogerio Castilho

Rogerio Castilho

Associate Professor
School of Dentistry
Russell Taichman

Russell Taichman

Associate Dean for Research
School of Dentistry
Sally Santen, M.D., Ph.D.

Sally Santen, M.D., Ph.D.

Associate Professor - Emergency Medicine
University of Michigan Medical School
Scott E. Page

Scott E. Page

John Seely Brown Distinguished University Professor
Center for the Study of Complex Systems
Scott DeRue, Ph.D.

Scott DeRue, Ph.D.

Edward J. Frey Dean at the Ross School of Business
Management and Organizations, Ross School of Business
Sharon Kardia

Sharon Kardia

Millicent W Higgins Collegiate Professor of Epidemiology
School of Public Health
Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

Stefan Szymanski

Stefan Szymanski

Stephen J. Galetti Professor of Sport Management
School of Kinesiology
Steve Oney

Steve Oney

Assistant Professor
School of Information
Teach-Out Experts

Teach-Out Experts

Thoracic Oncology team at the University of Michigan

Thoracic Oncology team at the University of Michigan

Trent D Buskirk

Trent D Buskirk

Adjunct Research Professor
Institute for Social Research
V. G. Vinod Vydiswaran

V. G. Vinod Vydiswaran

Assistant Professor
School of Information
Vic Strecher

Vic Strecher

Professor
Schools of Public Health and Medicine
Vicki Ellingrod

Vicki Ellingrod

Senior Associate Dean
College of Pharmacy
Wenche Wang

Wenche Wang

Assistant Professor in Sport Management
School of Kinesiology
Youngho Park

Youngho Park

Lecturer of Sport Management
School of Kinesiology
www.umich.edu
universityofmichigan
umich
`` user/um
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder