In this course, learn how Python was built in C and, by extension, languages like Java and JavaScript. Review object-oriented programming syntax from several languages and use your knowledge of C to build a library that integrates high-level data structures like strings, lists, and dictionaries. Learn how to make your program run as efficiently as possible by covering memory allocation, de-allocation, and object lifecycle.
Building Objects in C
This course is part of C Programming for Everybody Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Create data structures in C Understand the difference in structure between C and Python Learn the potential security holes associated with C
December 2023
2 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
Instructor
Offered by
