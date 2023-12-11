University of Michigan
C Programming for Everybody Specialization
University of Michigan

C Programming for Everybody Specialization

Understand the importance of C and how C, UNIX, and Linux laid the foundation for our entire modern computing environment.

Taught in English

Charles Russell Severance

Instructor: Charles Russell Severance

2,247 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(18 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand how a programming language leads to software portability

  • Learn to write simple C Programs

  • Learn to build a simple implementation of a Python object

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(18 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Michigan
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Exploring C

Course 111 hours5.0 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn the basics of C syntax Identify the similarities and differences between C and Python  Understand the impact of C on modern programming

Skills you'll gain

Category: C Syntax
Category: C Data Types (C Programming Language)
Category: History of Computing

Programming in C

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand C variables and types Understand control flow in C Learn to write recursive functions

Skills you'll gain

Category: Recursive Function
Category: C Syntax
Category: Flow Syntax

Data Structures in C

Course 315 hours

What you'll learn

  • Create data structures in C  Understand the difference in structures between C and Python Learn the potential security holes associated with C

Skills you'll gain

Category: memory management
Category: Structures
Category: Pointers
Category: Arrays

Building Objects in C

Course 417 hours

What you'll learn

  • Create data structures in C  Understand the difference in structure between C and Python Learn the potential security holes associated with C

Skills you'll gain

Category: C Dynamic Memory Allocation
Category: Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)

Instructor

Charles Russell Severance
University of Michigan
60 Courses4,176,555 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions