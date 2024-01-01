Profile

Megan Acho, MD, MS

Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine

    Bio

    Megan Acho, MD, MS is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Michigan. Dr. Acho received her medical degree from New York University. She completed her residency and chief residency in Internal Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. She then completed her fellowships in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Acho also earned a Master’s Degree in Medical Education from the Institute for Clinical Research Education at the University of Pittsburgh. Her research has focused on medical education, specifically mechanical ventilation, teaching complex concepts to novice learners, and the intersection of pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine.

    Courses - English

    From Sleep Disorders to Sleep Health

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses