Megan Acho, MD, MS is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Michigan. Dr. Acho received her medical degree from New York University. She completed her residency and chief residency in Internal Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. She then completed her fellowships in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Acho also earned a Master’s Degree in Medical Education from the Institute for Clinical Research Education at the University of Pittsburgh. Her research has focused on medical education, specifically mechanical ventilation, teaching complex concepts to novice learners, and the intersection of pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine.