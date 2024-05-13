Healthy sleep is essential to good physical and mental health. If you or someone you know has ever struggled with sleep, daytime alertness, or has recently been diagnosed with a sleep disorder, From Sleep Disorders to Sleep Health can be a helpful guide. In this course, you’ll explore the importance of sleep and the barriers that can prevent effective sleep. You will learn how sleep needs, functions, and vulnerabilities can differ dramatically across the human lifespan, from childhood to adulthood. Take a closer look at how specific sleep problems affect diverse populations as defined by gender, race, ethnicity, environment, or common health conditions. Finally, you’ll examine the main types of sleep disorders, from symptoms and testing to diagnosis and treatment. From Sleep Disorders to Sleep Health should appeal to anyone interested in sleep as one of the main pillars of health and wellness, providing insight into one of the most prominent aspects of our lives.
From Sleep Disorders to Sleep Health
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn the benefits of healthy sleep and barriers that commonly interfere with that goal.
Learn how sleep changes across the lifespan and for people with diverse backgrounds, environments, or illnesses.
Understand the causes, symptoms, tests, and treatments for a range of common and impactful sleep disorders.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
5 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to the course and learn the basics of healthy sleep.
What's included
4 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about how to obtain healthy sleep and what barriers to healthy sleep exist.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment
In this module, you will learn about sleep across the lifespan from infancy to older adulthood.
What's included
12 videos1 reading1 assignment
In this module, you will learn about sleep for diverse populations, environmental challenges to sleep, and the relationship between sleep and various health conditions.
What's included
11 videos2 readings1 assignment
In this module, you will learn about common sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, chronic insomnia disorder, and narcolepsy.
What's included
19 videos5 readings1 assignment
Instructors
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Patient Care? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.