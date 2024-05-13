University of Michigan
From Sleep Disorders to Sleep Health
Taught in English

Ronald Chervin, MD, MS
Shelley Hershner, MD
Megan Acho, MD, MS

Instructors: Ronald Chervin, MD, MS

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
  • Learn the benefits of healthy sleep and barriers that commonly interfere with that goal.

  • Learn how sleep changes across the lifespan and for people with diverse backgrounds, environments, or illnesses.

  • Understand the causes, symptoms, tests, and treatments for a range of common and impactful sleep disorders.

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will be introduced to the course and learn the basics of healthy sleep.

4 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about how to obtain healthy sleep and what barriers to healthy sleep exist.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment

In this module, you will learn about sleep across the lifespan from infancy to older adulthood.

12 videos1 reading1 assignment

In this module, you will learn about sleep for diverse populations, environmental challenges to sleep, and the relationship between sleep and various health conditions.

11 videos2 readings1 assignment

In this module, you will learn about common sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, chronic insomnia disorder, and narcolepsy.

19 videos5 readings1 assignment

Ronald Chervin, MD, MS
University of Michigan
2 Courses19,653 learners
Shelley Hershner, MD
University of Michigan
1 Course4 learners

University of Michigan

