Ronald Chervin, MD, MS

Professor of Neurology and Michael S. Aldrich Collegiate Professor of Sleep Medicine

    Ronald D. Chervin, MD, MS, completed his medical degree at Stanford, a residency in neurology at Cornell, a sleep medicine fellowship at Stanford, and a master’s of science in clinical research at the University of Michigan. As Director of the U-M Sleep Disorders Center since 2000, Dr. Chervin has helped to create a large and successful academic sleep medicine program with a highly multidisciplinary structure. Dr. Chervin’s research, funded by the NIH since 1997, has focused in particular on obstructive sleep apnea, daytime sleepiness, subjective and objective assessment techniques, biomedical innovation, and cognitive and behavioral consequences of childhood sleep disorders. Dr. Chervin is the Immediate Past President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, SLEEP, and Sleep Medicine. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the International Pediatric Sleep Association, and the Board of Governors for the children’s non-profit Sweet Dreamzzz.

    Sleep Deprivation: Habits, Solutions, and Strategies Teach-Out

