Dr. Shelley Hershner, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Michigan, Division of Sleep Medicine, and the Director of the Collegiate Sleep Disorders Clinic. After earning her medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio, she completed a neurology residency and a sleep medicine fellowship at the University of Michigan. Dr. Hershner's research focuses on the intersection of academics and sleep issues among college students, as well as sleep disorders in transgender individuals. She has extensive experience managing narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia and has authored numerous scientific papers and book chapters in her field.