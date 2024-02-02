University of Michigan
Reimagining Educational Innovation
University of Michigan

Reimagining Educational Innovation

This course is part of Transforming Education in an Interconnected World Specialization

Taught in English

Donald Peurach

Instructor: Donald Peurach

Beginner level
No prior experience required
30 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore leading methods of educational innovation.

  • Analyze educational innovations across national contexts.

  • Build local innovation teams to pursue new visions for  educational access, quality, and equity.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Beginner level
No prior experience required
30 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the Transforming Education in an Interconnected World Specialization
There are 8 modules in this course

Thank you for joining us in Reimagining Educational Innovation! Please continue for a warm welcome to begin your learning journey.

What's included

2 videos10 readings

Welcome to Lesson 1: Foundational Principles! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.

What's included

5 videos18 readings2 assignments1 app item

Welcome to Lesson 2: The Fundamental Routine! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.

What's included

5 videos19 readings2 assignments1 app item

Welcome to Lesson 3: Reimagining Teachers as Innovators! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.

What's included

4 videos21 readings2 assignments1 app item

Welcome to Lesson 4: Reimagining Family and Community Members as Innovators! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.

What's included

3 videos21 readings2 assignments1 app item

Welcome to Lesson 5: Reimagining School and System Leaders as Innovators! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.

What's included

7 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item

Welcome to Lesson 6: Reimagining Yourself as an Innovator! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.

What's included

3 videos23 readings2 assignments1 app item

Welcome to our Course Wrap-Up!

What's included

1 video3 readings1 app item

Donald Peurach
University of Michigan
University of Michigan

