Dr. Peurach is a Professor of Educational Policy, Leadership, and Innovation at the University of Michigan School of Education. He is a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, and he is a co-organizer of the Improvement Scholars Network and the Global Systems Transformation Collaborative. Prof. Peurach’s research, teaching, and outreach focus on large-scale instructional improvement in education systems, with a specific focus on using new methods of innovation and organization to develop local capabilities to pursue educational ambitions. Prof. Peurach has engaged with colleagues in the United States and around the world to study how people and organizations can work in new ways and in closer coordination to improve the day-to-day work of students and teachers in classrooms. He has also engaged with colleagues to build resources and programs to support others in learning how to do this work – including leading the development of this course and this series!