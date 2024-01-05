Envisioning Educational Transformation supports aspiring change agents in moving beyond the status quo by building new ambitions for educational access, quality, and equity in their local contexts, with a specific focus on identifying relationships among global, national, and local agendas for systems transformation. You will engage with leading policymakers and researchers to understand global and national policy discourses about educational transformation, and you will collaborate with course colleagues in cross-national comparisons of ambitions for educational access, quality, and equity to fuel your creativity and motivation. You’ll then engage in local systems analyses and lead a local “visioning conversation” with the aim of building shared ambitions for educational transformation in your local context.
Envisioning Educational Transformation
This course is part of Transforming Education in an Interconnected World Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
What you'll learn
Examine policy ambitions for educational transformation.
Analyze local contexts, such as school systems, education systems, and learning schools.
Build local visions for advancing educational access, quality, and equity
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
12 assignments
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
Thank you for joining us in "Envisioning Educational Transformation"! Please continue for a warm welcome to begin your learning journey.
What's included
2 videos12 readings
Welcome to Lesson 1: Thinking Globally! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
4 videos19 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 2: Thinking Nationally! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
4 videos17 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 3: Shared Ambitions! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
5 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 4: (Re)Building Systems! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
7 videos19 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 5: A Historical Moment! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
5 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 6: Leading Locally! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
3 videos21 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to our Course Wrap-Up! Please continue to "1. Finishing Touches" to begin this lesson.
What's included
1 video3 readings1 app item
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.