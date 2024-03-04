Transforming Education in an Interconnected World empowers aspirational change agents around the world by developing local capabilities for educational innovation and improvement. The series supports educational professionals, family and community members, and other stakeholders in envisioning educational transformation, reimagining educational innovation, and practicing collaborative, continuous improvement in their local contexts. The series was developed by University of Michigan EdHub for Community and Professional Learning in the Marsal Family School of Education, in collaboration with the Improvement Scholars Network (with initiating support from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and continuing support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and with inspiration from a series of reports on transforming education for holistic student development (with support from the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education).
Applied Learning Project
Learners develop their identities and capabilities as educational leaders by completing three essential tasks: leading a local visioning conversation to develop shared ambitions for educational transformation, developing a comprehensive, inclusive blueprint for local innovation, and creating a detailed proposal for an initial improvement project.