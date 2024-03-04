University of Michigan
Transforming Education in an Interconnected World Specialization
University of Michigan

Transforming Education in an Interconnected World Specialization

Advance Educational Access, Quality, and Equity. Develop the knowledge, skills, and relationships needed to lead transformative educational change.

Taught in English

Donald Peurach

Donald Peurach

Specialization - 4 course series

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze global, national, and local educational contexts in collaboration with global colleagues.

  • Collaborate with colleagues to develop visions for educational access, quality, and equity that heed global calls for educational transformation.

  • Devise comprehensive, inclusive blueprints for local innovation that engage diverse local stakeholders.

  • Practice rigorous methods of collaborative, continuous improvement to address local educational priorities.

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

March 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Series Orientation: Transforming Education

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Understand the foundations of the Transforming Education series and feel excited to begin their learning journeys.

Skills you'll gain

Category: self-directed learning
Category: Time management
Category: Community-supported learning
Category: study skills

Envisioning Educational Transformation

Course 2

What you'll learn

  • Examine policy ambitions for educational transformation.

  • Analyze local contexts, such as school systems, education systems, and learning schools.

  • Build local visions for advancing educational access, quality, and equity

Skills you'll gain

Category: Policy Analysis
Category: Systems Analysis
Category: Leadership
Category: Vision-building

Reimagining Educational Innovation

Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Explore leading methods of educational innovation.

  • Analyze educational innovations across national contexts.

  • Build local innovation teams to pursue new visions for  educational access, quality, and equity.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Network Analysis
Category: Educational Innovation
Category: Professional Development
Category: Futuring
Category: Change Leadership

Practicing Collaborative, Continuous Improvement

Course 4

What you'll learn

  • Develop leadership capabilities to empower local stakeholders

  • Learn how continuous improvement can be used to develop equitable educational solutions

  • Design a local improvement plan that can be implemented in your educational contexts

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design
Category: Professional Development
Category: Continuous Improvement
Category: Collaboration
Category: Improvement Science

Instructor

Donald Peurach
University of Michigan
4 Courses525 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

