Practicing Collaborative, Continuous Improvement supports local change agents in developing foundational capabilities for iterative analysis, design, implementation, and evaluation. Learn to address local needs, opportunities, and problems, with a focus on improvement science as a specific approach to collaborative, continuous improvement that is useful in classrooms, communities, schools, and systems. Under the guidance of leading researchers, learners develop capabilities to map systems that underlie persistent educational problems; identify a shared theory of (and ideas for) improvement; iteratively implement, measure, and refine potential solutions using plan-do-study-act cycles; and sustain and spread improvement within and beyond their local contexts. Learners also compare such work as enacted in improvement science and other approaches to collaborative, continuous improvement. Learners then develop a detailed plan for initiating a local improvement project to advance new ambitions for educational access, quality, and equity in their local contexts.
Practicing Collaborative, Continuous Improvement
This course is part of Transforming Education in an Interconnected World Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
What you'll learn
Develop leadership capabilities to empower local stakeholders
Learn how continuous improvement can be used to develop equitable educational solutions
Design a local improvement plan that can be implemented in your educational contexts
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
12 assignments
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
Thank you for joining us in Practicing Collaborative, Continuous Improvement!
What's included
3 videos11 readings
Welcome to Lesson 1: Building the Foundation! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
6 videos21 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 2: Mapping the Challenge Space! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
4 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 3: Developing a Theory of (and Ideas for) Improvement! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
5 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 4: Iterating and Measuring! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
5 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 5: Spreading and Sustaining Improvement! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
5 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to Lesson 6: Beginning Again! Please continue to "1. Introduction" to begin this lesson.
What's included
6 videos20 readings2 assignments1 app item
Welcome to our Course Wrap-Up!
What's included
1 video3 readings1 app item
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.