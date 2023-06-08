Politecnico di Milano
Designing Learning Innovation: an introduction
Politecnico di Milano

Designing Learning Innovation: an introduction

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Susanna Sancassani
Daniela Casiraghi
Federica Brambilla

Instructors: Susanna Sancassani

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Basic theoretical-methodological tools such as Constructive Alignment and the Learning Innovation Network

  • Pedagogical frameworks of the active learning methodology

  • New assessment strategies

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

12 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

The topic of this first week “Why should we carry out Learning Innovation” explores the concept of Learning Innovation and the reasons behind it, trying to find an answer to the question: “why should we need to innovate our teaching?”

What's included

3 videos8 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this second week we will look into the topic of Intended Learning Outcomes (ILOs) and their key role as a guide in the process of designing teaching experiences. We will start from the Constructive Alignment theory to then analyze the Dublin Descriptors and Bloom’s Taxonomies, useful in helping us to create a richer plan for the Intended Learning Outcomes.

What's included

4 videos7 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

The topic of this third week is Assessment of the teaching and learning experience.

What's included

6 videos11 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this fourth week we will consider the pedagogical frameworks and their potential use when designing learning innovation.

What's included

9 videos11 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Susanna Sancassani
Politecnico di Milano
3 Courses11,700 learners

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions