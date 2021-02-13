About this Course

5,468 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No recommended Background

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basic theoretical-methodological tools such as Constructive Alignment and the Learning Innovation Network

  • Pedagogical frameworks of the active learning methodology

  • New assessment strategies

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No recommended Background

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Why Learning Innovation

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Intended Learning Outcomes

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Assessment

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Pedagogical Frameworks

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGNING LEARNING INNOVATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder