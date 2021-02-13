Where to start to innovate your teaching? But before that, what does it mean to innovate in the classroom? Designing Learning Innovation aims to put the designing culture at the service of learning innovation, supporting those who do not have a specific pedagogical background and those who wish to learn the basic tools of a good teaching design then to continue exploring the frontiers of innovation.
Designing Learning InnovationPolitecnico di Milano
About this Course
No recommended Background
What you will learn
Basic theoretical-methodological tools such as Constructive Alignment and the Learning Innovation Network
Pedagogical frameworks of the active learning methodology
New assessment strategies
No recommended Background
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why Learning Innovation
The topic of this first week “Why should we carry out Learning Innovation” explores the concept of Learning Innovation and the reasons behind it, trying to find an answer to the question: “why should we need to innovate our teaching?”
The Intended Learning Outcomes
In this second week we will look into the topic of Intended Learning Outcomes (ILOs) and their key role as a guide in the process of designing teaching experiences. We will start from the Constructive Alignment theory to then analyze the Dublin Descriptors and Bloom’s Taxonomies, useful in helping us to create a richer plan for the Intended Learning Outcomes.
The Assessment
The topic of this third week is Assessment of the teaching and learning experience.
The Pedagogical Frameworks
In this fourth week we will consider the pedagogical frameworks and their potential use when designing learning innovation.
Reviews
- 5 stars88%
- 4 stars8%
- 3 stars4%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGNING LEARNING INNOVATION
A thourough, well constrcuted and clear course. Thank you! A plus would be to provide concrete examples of designs, assessements or activities at times.
This is the best course to polish my teaching skills and aware about innovative teaching techniques.
Great content. Engaging and very clear explanation by the instructor sussana
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.