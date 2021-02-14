SS
Feb 13, 2021
A thourough, well constrcuted and clear course. Thank you!\n\nA plus would be to provide concrete examples of designs, assessements or activities at times.
FS
Jul 8, 2021
This is the best course to polish my teaching skills and aware about innovative teaching techniques.
By seassau•
Feb 14, 2021
By Farah S•
Jul 9, 2021
By Wilson U O•
Nov 19, 2021
Great content. Engaging and very clear explanation by the instructor sussana
By Isabel M•
Nov 5, 2021
Great course with amazing teacher-designers and materials.
By Behram S•
Oct 7, 2021
good
By Dr Z•
Sep 17, 2021
By Omar A•
May 3, 2022
I appreciate how the course is designed with several interactive excersises.
I just felt that it was too technical and presents historical approaches to designinig learning classrooms. However, I was hoping to learn more advanced, or unique learning skills since the word "innovation" is present in the title.
But all in all, it's useful and helped me in my work.
Thanks for everyone who worked on it.