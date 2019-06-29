About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Statistics with Python Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Bayesian Statistics
  • Python Programming
  • Statistical Model
  • statistical regression
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FITTING STATISTICAL MODELS TO DATA WITH PYTHON

About the Statistics with Python Specialization

Statistics with Python

