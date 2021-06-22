This Statistics for Data Science course is designed to introduce you to the basic principles of statistical methods and procedures used for data analysis. After completing this course you will have practical knowledge of crucial topics in statistics including - data gathering, summarizing data using descriptive statistics, displaying and visualizing data, examining relationships between variables, probability distributions, expected values, hypothesis testing, introduction to ANOVA (analysis of variance), regression and correlation analysis. You will take a hands-on approach to statistical analysis using Python and Jupyter Notebooks – the tools of choice for Data Scientists and Data Analysts.
Write Python code to conduct various statistical tests including a T test, an ANOVA, and regression analysis.
Interpret the results of your statistical analysis after conducting hypothesis testing.
Calculate descriptive statistics and visualization by writing Python code.
Create a final project that demonstrates your understanding of various statistical test using Python and evaluate your peer's projects.
- Probability And Statistics
- Regression Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Basic Descriptive Statistics
IBM
Course Introduction and Python Basics
Introduction & Descriptive Statistics
This module will focus on introducing the basics of descriptive statistics - mean, median, mode, variance, and standard deviation. It will explain the usefulness of the measures of central tendency and dispersion for different levels of measurement.
Data Visualization
This module will focus on different types of visualization depending on the type of data and information we are trying to communicate. You will learn to calculate and interpret these measures and graphs.
Introduction to Probability Distributions
This module will introduce the basic concepts and application of probability and probability distributions.
Hypothesis testing
This module will focus on teaching the appropriate test to use when dealing with data and relationships between them. It will explain the assumptions of each test and the appropriate language when interpreting the results of a hypothesis test.
the course is more useful and cover basic concepts
Very interesting course as it included very powerfull tools.
Excellent Course...Would be great if add few more examples
Amazing course . Very easy to follow . Definitely improved on my python skills . Would 100% recommend .
About the Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization
Data Science is one of the hottest professions of the decade, and the demand for data scientists who can analyze data and communicate results to inform data driven decisions has never been greater. This Specialization from IBM will help anyone interested in pursuing a career in data science by teaching them fundamental skills to get started in this in-demand field.
