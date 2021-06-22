About this Course

45,919 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Write Python code to conduct various statistical tests including a T test, an ANOVA, and regression analysis.

  • Interpret the results of your statistical analysis after conducting hypothesis testing.

  • Calculate descriptive statistics and visualization by writing Python code.

  • Create a final project that demonstrates your understanding of various statistical test using Python and evaluate your peer's projects.

Skills you will gain

  • Probability And Statistics
  • Regression Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Basic Descriptive Statistics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction and Python Basics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Introduction & Descriptive Statistics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Data Visualization

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Probability Distributions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Hypothesis testing

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICS FOR DATA SCIENCE WITH PYTHON

View all reviews

About the Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization

Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder