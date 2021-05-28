JL
Jan 19, 2021
The final assignment is very well designed, I was able to review the entire course material and consolidate the learning. I have now a good understanding of hypothesis testing.
HD
Jan 13, 2021
A well structured course, simple and direct to the point, with a little of exercising you'll come out with a huge understanding of the statistical concepts.
By Hưng V•
May 28, 2021
At first, I find this course to be somewhat challenging at first since I don't have any prior knowledge in statistic, but after a few lecture and some self study later, I have gain a pretty good understanding of statistics and its application in Data Science.
I especially like the final assignment as it give me a feel for what being a Data Scientist is like. It also make me go through all of the previous lab for reference. By doing so, I have a chance to review the things I have learnt and get a deeper understanding of the material. I can't speak for everyone but if you are completely new to statistic like me and planning to break into Data Science field, I think this course might be a good starting point for you.
By cynthia e•
Nov 16, 2020
I enjoyed taking this course and found it was well explained. Having been out of school for a long time and not using stats in my daily job, I found that I had to listen to the videos over and over again to fully understand the concepts introduced. I also struggled initially with python as it was a new concept for me. I recommend it for others, take it slowly and try to revisit the videos and readings and ensure you follow and thoroughly complete the lab exercises as this will help with the project.
By Ofure E•
Nov 3, 2020
This course was seamlessly easy to understand and follow. During my undergraduate studies, I struggled with statistics which made me a bit worried taking the course.
I am glad I pushed passed my fear and took the course , as it has sparked my interest to learn statistics, how it applies to data and making business decisions.
Thanks Aije and Murtaza - I look forward to taking more courses from you both on here.
By Zara U•
Nov 9, 2020
I really enjoyed taking this course. It was really easy to follow and I absolutely loved how the course was put together. I will recommend anyone looking to use Python for Data Science to take this course.
By Nabilla A•
Nov 9, 2020
Amazing course . Very easy to follow . Definitely improved on my python skills . Would 100% recommend .
By Alfred K S•
Dec 29, 2020
Challenging for non statiticians
By Brandon B•
Jan 17, 2021
The videos, readings, and labs were not sufficient for me to feel prepared for the assessments. I ended up using outside resources just to understand what was being presented here. There was really no explanation of why you would use certain tools or the underlying statistics principles; the course assumes a lot of the learner (both in statistics and Python) considering it's aimed at beginners. I believe this is a newer course, so hopefully it will continue to be revised, but I was disappointed in the content compared to other IBM courses I've taken through Coursera.
By Ebenezer D•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent course to help clear doubts for the level of statistics needed for data science. It a great experience. well done IBM!
By Robert S•
Apr 6, 2021
The videos, readings, and labs were not sufficient for me to feel prepared for the assessments. I ended up using outside resources just to understand what was being presented here.
By Domenic P•
May 18, 2022
I really enjoyed the course. However, one has to keep in mind that the concepts presented are very basic.
for example, regression is a highly complicated topic and interpretation of the results needs more in depth analysis, however, for an introductory look into the topic the course is very well structured
By Jaelin L•
Mar 22, 2022
It was an excellent course with fundamentals of statistics. It taught me why of the python library models. The quizes and final assignment is very helpful for learning. And, the final assignment really helped me to turn information into my own skill. Thank you very much for designing this amazing course!
By Jason C•
Sep 12, 2021
Enjoyed course the most from teh IBM Data Science Modules! Being less technical, it was easier to understand with minimal knowledge on the subject and the excersixes and final project were very practical and helpful in understanding
By himanshu d•
Apr 2, 2022
Its a good cource. I learned about the basics of satistics and how to apply it in python and data that we have. I walked through many cources but in Courcera, this is the best basic cource for the DataScience enthusiast.
By Marcelo d C•
Dec 1, 2021
Excellent Course! Clear and didactical explanations, objectives exercices and very oriented subjects! For those who are interested in data analytics, this the trainning you should take!
By Joao L•
Jan 20, 2021
By Hichem D•
Jan 14, 2021
By Yodefia R•
Jul 27, 2021
Great introduction to basic statistics for data science. Python specialization suits those with no experience in the language.
By Ajay K S•
May 3, 2022
It is few of the Data Science courses in my learning series. This is one of the Best in Series. Thanks to the team.
By Muhammad F H•
Sep 2, 2021
A worth-to-try course if you are curious about implementing some statistical tests in Python.
By k b•
Feb 7, 2021
Excellent course with a step by step explanation and complete final assignment.
By Asif Y•
Jan 13, 2021
One of the best course I have taken online. Way of teaching was outstanding.
By Khusan T•
Mar 30, 2021
Understandable and easy to grasp the basics of statistical analysis
By Vaseekaran V•
May 13, 2021
A good introduction to those who want a brief taste of statistics
By HAFED-EDDINE B•
Dec 15, 2021
Very interesting course as it included very powerfull tools.
By Sunny .•
Apr 1, 2021
Excellent Course...Would be great if add few more examples