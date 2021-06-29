This mini-course is intended to for you to demonstrate foundational Python skills for working with data. The completion of this course involves working on a hands-on project where you will develop a simple dashboard using Python.
About this Course
What you will learn
Demonstrate your Skills in Python - the language of choice for data science and data analysis
Apply Python fundamentals and data structures and work with data in Python.
Play the role of a data scientist or data analyst working on a real Python project.
Build a dashboard from Jupyter notebook by using Python and popular Python libraries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Crowdsourcing Short squeeze Dashboard
In this module, you will demonstrate your skills in Python - the language of choice for Data Science and Data Analysis. You will apply Python fundamentals, Python data structures, and work with data in Python. By working on a real project, you will model a Data Scientist or Data Analyst's role, and build a dashboard using Python and popular Python libraries using Jupyter notebook.
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON PROJECT FOR DATA SCIENCE
Really good course. It thoroughly teaches data scrapping from web and also focouses on many functions of pandas and IBM eatson studio. Overall a must have!
Very useful project and exercises included in this course. It teaches very well to students to really work from web scraping to data visualization with realistic use case
It is the most applicable course on python anyone could participate in. I am glad I came across this amazing course. Kudos to the producers and thanks to every one on them.
A nice project to put into practice a few of the things covered in the previous courses. Still I would recommend stressing the importance of python knowledge for this one though.
