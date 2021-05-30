About this Course

41,290 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic Python Programming and using Jupyter Notebooks

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate your skills in Python

  • Implement webscraping and use APIs to extract data in Python

  • Play the role of a Data Engineer working on a real project to extract, transform and load data using Jupyter notebook and Watson Studio

Skills you will gain

  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Python Programming
  • Information Engineering
  • Web Scraping
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic Python Programming and using Jupyter Notebooks

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Python Project for Data Engineering

7 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 6 readings, 9 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON PROJECT FOR DATA ENGINEERING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder