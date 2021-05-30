This mini-course is intended to apply foundational Python skills by implementing different techniques to collect and work with data. Assume the role of a Data Engineer and extract data from multiple file formats, transform it into specific datatypes, and then load it into a single source for analysis. Continue with the course and test your knowledge by implementing webscraping and extracting data with APIs all with the help of multiple hands-on labs. After completing this course you will have acquired the confidence to begin collecting large datasets from multiple sources and transform them into one primary source, or begin web scraping to gain valuable business insights all with the use of Python.
About this Course
Basic Python Programming and using Jupyter Notebooks
What you will learn
Demonstrate your skills in Python
Implement webscraping and use APIs to extract data in Python
Play the role of a Data Engineer working on a real project to extract, transform and load data using Jupyter notebook and Watson Studio
Skills you will gain
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Python Programming
- Information Engineering
- Web Scraping
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Python Project for Data Engineering
Reviews
- 5 stars72.72%
- 4 stars19.09%
- 3 stars4.54%
- 2 stars0.45%
- 1 star3.18%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON PROJECT FOR DATA ENGINEERING
A well-structured course, but there were some misleading info in the labs.
Should update contents as the names of api changes.
This course is very challenged both Python skills for Extract Transform and Load assignment. I really enjoyed it.
The rubric for grading is not correct for question 3. The instructions to the API questions is confusing. It asks for Country Name, but it seems that the quiz was looking for bank name.
