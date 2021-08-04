PD
Aug 1, 2021
This course is very challenged both Python skills for Extract Transform and Load assignment.\n\nI really enjoyed it.
SV
Sep 21, 2021
Very informative, interactive and force us to learn and do the things on our own.
By Carter H•
Aug 4, 2021
The final project needs to be completely revamped and have way more description with respect to the logging requirements.
By Christian R•
May 28, 2021
This might be easy for someone with more experience but for a newbie like me, it was hard and it took me quite of time to complete and understand, there is support when you get stuck but they reply with the answer not with an explanation, which is a boomer.
By Binu T•
Sep 21, 2021
This project helped me to review the previous course Python for Data science
By Isaac M•
Jul 12, 2021
The rubric for grading is not correct for question 3. The instructions to the API questions is confusing. It asks for Country Name, but it seems that the quiz was looking for bank name.
By Vedant B•
May 31, 2021
Should update contents as the names of api changes.
By Ichiro O•
Jan 25, 2022
Great way to see what you are capable of and able to apply what you have learned so far. (python basics,etc) I decided to give full marks even though the IBM services is not as streamlined as it could be, that's not directly related to the course or the content of the course.
By Fernanda C M S•
Feb 19, 2022
It is basic course, but really overviewed what an ETL process is and its tools. Now I have an idea how to do ETL and I can study more deeply the tools that was mentioned and used in the course. I would like it to be more difficult, but I enjoyed it.
By Moisés L G N•
May 2, 2022
A quite challenging course. At beginning ones may think that the videos material is insufficient, but with the labs and the exercises you'll get a strong base knowledge. It's always good to practice on your own. I really enjoyed the course.
By Nataliya S•
Aug 12, 2021
The course is enthralling and informative. You can put the knowledge in practice lessons at once. thank you for the great course!
By Peter D•
Aug 2, 2021
By Shubham V•
Sep 22, 2021
By ENUONYE D J•
Aug 31, 2021
i really love the project, i will wished there were more projects
By Trần H N•
Mar 4, 2022
Great time to review and practice what i have learnt.
By s w•
Sep 26, 2021
Challenging subject, many lessons learnt
By UCHE N•
Nov 18, 2021
i enjoyed every bit of this course
By Yauheni P•
Mar 16, 2021
Good experience and practice.
By ALBERTO E D Q D•
May 3, 2021
Very good and clear content
By Hazem B•
Oct 21, 2021
Merci, exellent cours
By Paul C•
May 3, 2022
Great course!
By Oludare A A•
Jan 7, 2022
Great course
By Roberto F S•
Apr 28, 2021
Excellent!
By Katele L•
May 24, 2022
Execllent
By Diego A v B F•
Oct 13, 2021
Amazing.
By Angel S•
May 4, 2022
ok
By Wijdan A•
Dec 20, 2021
The course was great but I found it a little bit hard to follow in the assignments, I used a lot of searching and googling to know how to use some of the functions or how to do some of the tasks. I spent more time on the tasks than the expected time BUT I learned a lot and I enjoyed it since I like programming!