Chevron Left
Back to Python Project for Data Engineering

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Project for Data Engineering by IBM

4.6
stars
210 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

This mini-course is intended to apply foundational Python skills by implementing different techniques to collect and work with data. Assume the role of a Data Engineer and extract data from multiple file formats, transform it into specific datatypes, and then load it into a single source for analysis. Continue with the course and test your knowledge by implementing webscraping and extracting data with APIs all with the help of multiple hands-on labs. After completing this course you will have acquired the confidence to begin collecting large datasets from multiple sources and transform them into one primary source, or begin web scraping to gain valuable business insights all with the use of Python. PRE-REQUISITE: **Python for Data Science, AI and Development** course from IBM is a pre-requisite for this project course. Please ensure that before taking this course you have either completed the Python for Data Science, AI and Development course from IBM or have equivalent proficiency in working with Python and data. NOTE: This course is not intended to teach you Python and does not have too much instructional content. It is intended for you to apply prior Python knowledge....

Top reviews

PD

Aug 1, 2021

This course is very challenged both Python skills for Extract Transform and Load assignment.\n\nI really enjoyed it.

SV

Sep 21, 2021

Very informative, interactive and force us to learn and do the things on our own.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Python Project for Data Engineering

By Carter H

Aug 4, 2021

T​he final project needs to be completely revamped and have way more description with respect to the logging requirements.

By Christian R

May 28, 2021

This might be easy for someone with more experience but for a newbie like me, it was hard and it took me quite of time to complete and understand, there is support when you get stuck but they reply with the answer not with an explanation, which is a boomer.

By Binu T

Sep 21, 2021

This project helped me to review the previous course Python for Data science

By Isaac M

Jul 12, 2021

The rubric for grading is not correct for question 3. The instructions to the API questions is confusing. It asks for Country Name, but it seems that the quiz was looking for bank name.

By Vedant B

May 31, 2021

Should update contents as the names of api changes.

By Ichiro O

Jan 25, 2022

Great way to see what you are capable of and able to apply what you have learned so far. (python basics,etc) I decided to give full marks even though the IBM services is not as streamlined as it could be, that's not directly related to the course or the content of the course.

By Fernanda C M S

Feb 19, 2022

It is basic course, but really overviewed what an ETL process is and its tools. Now I have an idea how to do ETL and I can study more deeply the tools that was mentioned and used in the course. I would like it to be more difficult, but I enjoyed it.

By Moisés L G N

May 2, 2022

A quite challenging course. At beginning ones may think that the videos material is insufficient, but with the labs and the exercises you'll get a strong base knowledge. It's always good to practice on your own. I really enjoyed the course.

By Nataliya S

Aug 12, 2021

The course is enthralling and informative. You can put the knowledge in practice lessons at once. thank you for the great course!

By Peter D

Aug 2, 2021

This course is very challenged both Python skills for Extract Transform and Load assignment.

I really enjoyed it.

By Shubham V

Sep 22, 2021

Very informative, interactive and force us to learn and do the things on our own.

By ENUONYE D J

Aug 31, 2021

i really love the project, i will wished there were more projects

By Trần H N

Mar 4, 2022

Great time to review and practice what i have learnt.

By s w

Sep 26, 2021

Challenging subject, many lessons learnt

By UCHE N

Nov 18, 2021

i enjoyed every bit of this course

By Yauheni P

Mar 16, 2021

Good experience and practice.

By ALBERTO E D Q D

May 3, 2021

Very good and clear content

By Hazem B

Oct 21, 2021

Merci, exellent cours

By Paul C

May 3, 2022

G​reat course!

By Oludare A A

Jan 7, 2022

Great course

By Roberto F S

Apr 28, 2021

Excellent!

By Katele L

May 24, 2022

Execllent

By Diego A v B F

Oct 13, 2021

A​mazing.

By Angel S

May 4, 2022

o​k

By Wijdan A

Dec 20, 2021

The course was great but I found it a little bit hard to follow in the assignments, I used a lot of searching and googling to know how to use some of the functions or how to do some of the tasks. I spent more time on the tasks than the expected time BUT I learned a lot and I enjoyed it since I like programming!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder