About this Course

What you will learn

  • Describe the languages, tools, and data used by data scientists, including IBM tools focused on data science.

  • Describe the features of Jupyter Notebook and RStudio IDE that make them popular for data science projects.

  • Create and manage source code for data science in GitHub.

  • Explain how IBM Watson Studio and other IBM data science tools can be used by data scientists.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Github
  • Python Programming
  • Jupyter notebooks
  • Rstudio

Instructors

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data Scientist's Toolkit

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Open Source Tools

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

IBM Tools for Data Science 

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Final Assignment: Create and Share Your Jupyter Notebook

2 hours to complete
1 reading

