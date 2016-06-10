About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

12%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Set up R, R-Studio, Github and other useful tools

  • Understand the data, problems, and tools that data analysts use

  • Explain essential study design concepts

  • Create a Github repository

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Github
  • R Programming
  • Rstudio

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Data Science Fundamentals

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

R and RStudio

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Version Control and GitHub

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

R Markdown, Scientific Thinking, and Big Data

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min)

