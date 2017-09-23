About this Course

Approx. 55 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand analytic graphics and the base plotting system in R

  • Use advanced graphing systems such as the Lattice system

  • Make graphical displays of very high dimensional data

  • Apply cluster analysis techniques to locate patterns in data

Skills you will gain

  • Cluster Analysis
  • Ggplot2
  • R Programming
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Approx. 55 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

19 hours to complete

Week 1

19 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 109 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

17 hours to complete

Week 2

17 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

13 hours to complete

Week 3

13 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 4
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

