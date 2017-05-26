In this course you will learn how to program in R and how to use R for effective data analysis. You will learn how to install and configure software necessary for a statistical programming environment and describe generic programming language concepts as they are implemented in a high-level statistical language. The course covers practical issues in statistical computing which includes programming in R, reading data into R, accessing R packages, writing R functions, debugging, profiling R code, and organizing and commenting R code. Topics in statistical data analysis will provide working examples.
About this Course
Familiarity with regression is recommended.
What you will learn
Understand critical programming language concepts
Configure statistical programming software
Make use of R loop functions and debugging tools
Collect detailed information using R profiler
Skills you will gain
- Data Analysis
- Debugging
- R Programming
- Rstudio
Familiarity with regression is recommended.
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Background, Getting Started, and Nuts & Bolts
This week covers the basics to get you started up with R. The Background Materials lesson contains information about course mechanics and some videos on installing R. The Week 1 videos cover the history of R and S, go over the basic data types in R, and describe the functions for reading and writing data. I recommend that you watch the videos in the listed order, but watching the videos out of order isn't going to ruin the story.
Week 2: Programming with R
Welcome to Week 2 of R Programming. This week, we take the gloves off, and the lectures cover key topics like control structures and functions. We also introduce the first programming assignment for the course, which is due at the end of the week.
Week 3: Loop Functions and Debugging
We have now entered the third week of R Programming, which also marks the halfway point. The lectures this week cover loop functions and the debugging tools in R. These aspects of R make R useful for both interactive work and writing longer code, and so they are commonly used in practice.
Week 4: Simulation & Profiling
This week covers how to simulate data in R, which serves as the basis for doing simulation studies. We also cover the profiler in R which lets you collect detailed information on how your R functions are running and to identify bottlenecks that can be addressed. The profiler is a key tool in helping you optimize your programs. Finally, we cover the str function, which I personally believe is the most useful function in R.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.15%
- 4 stars22.20%
- 3 stars5.81%
- 2 stars2.05%
- 1 star1.77%
TOP REVIEWS FROM R PROGRAMMING
The Week 3 programming assignment didn't feel helpful at all. At least, I didn't feel like I used anything I had learned so far. Just practiced Git, which I'm already relatively comfortable with.
Very challenging, but good course. I've been programming in R for over a year, but there were still some things for me to pick up in this class. Assignments were a challenge, but satisfying to tackle.
I would have preferred the 'robot voice' concept from the toolbox course, since it could be updated to more recent R upgrades, but the assignments really made me think and that was my favorite part.
This was very engaging, however, the level of expectation and effort needed is much greater than course 1 - ToolBox. This is perhaps the best course on R Programming designed for a small duration.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.