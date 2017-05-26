About this Course

Intermediate Level

Familiarity with regression is recommended.

Approx. 57 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand critical programming language concepts

  • Configure statistical programming software

  • Make use of R loop functions and debugging tools

  • Collect detailed information using R profiler

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Debugging
  • R Programming
  • Rstudio
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with regression is recommended.

Approx. 57 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 hours to complete

Week 1: Background, Getting Started, and Nuts & Bolts

25 hours to complete
28 videos (Total 129 min), 9 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

Week 2: Programming with R

12 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Week 3: Loop Functions and Debugging

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Week 4: Simulation & Profiling

11 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM R PROGRAMMING

Frequently Asked Questions

