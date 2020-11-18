Getting Started with R
Understand the basics of the R language
Work with the R data types and structures
In this 2 hour-long project, you will learn the basics of R programming language. In addition, you will take your first steps in the use of R programming language for Data Analysis. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to use the R GUI called R studio. By extension, you will learn the different data types and data structures used in R. Finally, you will learn how to install packages and how to import data sets into the R studio work space. This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with the R programming language. There are no hard prerequisites and any competent computer user should be able to complete the project successfully.
Data Science
Data Type
R Programming
Data Analysis
Data Structure
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
R Overview: What is R and why use R?
R preliminaries: Writing basic R commands
Basic Data Types in R
Data Structures in R: Vectors
Data Structures in R: Matrices
Data Structures in R: Data frames
Data Structures in R: List
Installing Packages in R
Importing data sets into R
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by AYDec 3, 2020
The best R tutorial i've come across so far. The course structure is sequencially well structured and the hands on practice platform and video tutorials are excellent
by ASJan 18, 2021
In this course,have learnt about how R works,the data types,data structures and it uses
by ANov 18, 2020
its was good enough to teach principles of R platform
by FMFeb 11, 2021
It was very interesting and easy to learn. The was he explained was very good
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
