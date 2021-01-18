SC
Feb 20, 2021
Thank you for this short beginner's course. I loved the way you have explained it in detail as being very new and had very little knowledge about R programming. Thank you for sharing your knowledge.
AY
Dec 3, 2020
The best R tutorial i've come across so far. The course structure is sequencially well structured and the hands on practice platform and video tutorials are excellent
By Thomas S•
Jan 18, 2021
While the "walk-through" software used to facilitate learning is pretty cool, I found the instructor's spoken English difficult to understand and his teaching style rather dull. He simply worked through a long list of tasks with no narrative to explain why each skill might be useful in practice. The course was somewhat useful for learning to navigate the R Studio platform but it was not useful for actually using it in practice. For that, I have found far more success using self-guided work-throughs of online resources or exercises in Andy Field's Discovering Statistics Using R textbook.
By Alina K•
Nov 29, 2020
Unfortunately, the lecturer's accent is very distracting and I couldn't focus... If I had a chance to listen to his English prior to the enrolment, I wouldn't pay for the course.
By Vasileios S•
Feb 25, 2021
The accent of the instructor was bad and sometimes he was making minor mistakes during the lectures, making the course very difficult to attend properly. I lost my patience half way and couldn't keep up. It's a pity though, because it's a good introductory course for R (I especially liked the side-by-side video with the interface were I could code in real-time).
By Karlo A L•
Oct 14, 2020
Easy to follow and covers the basic of the basics. Also serves as a good refresher for those who haven't worked with R in a long time.
By Mahfuza I•
Oct 12, 2020
This is not worth the money.
By Igor S•
Feb 28, 2021
This is a perfect first step in R. The basics are explained clearly, something that some other courses, that focus on more advanced features, lack. Good pace and convenient to use technology. Recommended for any beginner (even if you know a little about R but still struggle with concepts).
By Alexander K K Y•
Dec 4, 2020
By Jorybell M•
Oct 17, 2020
A good start in learning R
By Surbhi K•
Oct 5, 2020
I really enjoy this course
By Lorelle B•
May 28, 2021
The length of the course and the content was good. However, it was very hard to understand the instructor and I had to pause the video many times just to catch up as he seemed to move quickly.
By Ronald U•
Sep 15, 2020
Excelente curso
By Karin G•
Feb 5, 2021
Thank you for the Course! As in some R courses I know, it starts at a good pace and then quickly becomes too fast for beginners. It would be important to give an example of what you can do with it to get away from the abstract level. Also it would be helpful to know where to store and retrieve the scripts. Where can you get an overview of the r commands? Hints on the correct spelling would be important! Space, Ctrl Enter... etc.
By Robyn J•
Jul 25, 2021
Good informations but there is no read along option and I am wasting time trying to understand his accent. Dropping class for another option.
By Stacey W•
Apr 3, 2021
Good class - very hard to understand the instructor
By Michael H•
Jan 5, 2021
This a short and sweet course that provides a great primer for R. It focuses strictly on the essentials/basics, such as how to create objects, subset data frames and import files. The instructor approaches the course as if you've never used R before, and even though I have some R experience, I still found myself learning quite a few useful tricks and some new functions. Thanks for the great course!
By Supatra C•
Feb 21, 2021
By Enver•
Dec 2, 2020
Awesome course. I appreciate your explanation everything by details and I advise everyone who has just started learning the R language.
By Marvin L O•
Nov 4, 2020
I am now equipped with the foundational knowledge to start using R in my work as a researcher in a university. Thank you!
By Gavriilidis G•
Dec 22, 2021
Exceptional course, the instructor is amazing and very encouraging. This is a very nice introduction to R coding.
By Elisa C•
Mar 30, 2021
I didn't where to start learning R, this is such a great way to start R course for super beginners like me
By Smart H•
Aug 8, 2021
Very simple and concise, effective at the same time. This is exactly what I hoped for in this lecture.
By Nathan S•
Mar 17, 2021
Good introduction to R, I learned all the basics necessary to get started. Instructor was very clear
By Sherif A•
Jan 19, 2021
In this course,have learnt about how R works,the data types,data structures and it uses
By Shirly L•
Jun 6, 2021
It's very helpful to people who are new to R. Thank you for offering this project!
By Carlos P•
Apr 26, 2021
Me Pareció un curso un poco complejo pero que ayuda mucho en el ámbito laborar