About this Course

54,192 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Manipulate primitive data types in the R programming language using RStudio or Jupyter Notebooks.

  • Control program flow with conditions and loops, write functions, perform character string operations, write regular expressions, handle errors.

  • Construct and manipulate R data structures, including vectors, factors, lists, and data frames.

  • Read, write, and save data files and scrape web pages using R.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • R Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

R Basics

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Common Data Structures

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

R Programming Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Working with Data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO R PROGRAMMING FOR DATA SCIENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder