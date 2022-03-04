Much of the world's data resides in databases. SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a powerful language which is used for communicating with and extracting data from databases. A working knowledge of databases and SQL is a must if you want to become a data scientist.
About this Course
No prior knowledge of databases, SQL, R, or programming is required.
What you will learn
Create and access a database instance on the cloud
Compose and execute basic SQL statements - SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, CREATE, DROP
Construct SQL statements to filter, sort, group results, use built-in functions, compose nested queries, access multiple tables
Analyze data from Jupyter using R and SQL by combining SQL and R skills to query real-world datasets
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Select (Sql)
- Relational Databases (RDBMS)
- R Programming
- Tables (Database)
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with SQL
Structured Query Language, or SQL, provides a standard language for selecting and manipulating data in a relational database. Understanding SQL is a foundational skill that you must have when applying data science principles in R because SQL is the key to helping you unlock insights about the information stored deep inside relational databases. In this module, you will learn some basic SQL statements and practice them hands-on on a live database.
Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables
In this module, you will explore the fundamental concepts behind databases, tables, and the relationships between them. You will then create an instance of a database, discover SQL statements that allow you to create and manipulate tables, and then practice them on your own live database.
Intermediate SQL
In this module, you will learn how to use string patterns and ranges to search data and how to sort and group data in result sets. You will also practice composing nested queries and execute select statements to access data from multiple tables.
Getting Started with Databases using R
In this module, you will learn the benefits of using R to connect to relational databases and how to persist R database objects in files. You’ll also learn some of the similarities between R data frames and relational databases, including how data types compare and when you must convert from one type to another to improve the effectiveness of your data analysis. Finally, you’ll learn different methods for connecting to a database from R.
TOP REVIEWS FROM SQL FOR DATA SCIENCE WITH R
Very useful course for those who wants to learn SQL.
This skills in this course are easy to learn, the simplicity of the materials is what I like the most about IBM courses.
