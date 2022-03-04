About this Course

25,646 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of databases, SQL, R, or programming is required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create and access a database instance on the cloud

  • Compose and execute basic SQL statements - SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, CREATE, DROP

  • Construct SQL statements to filter, sort, group results, use built-in functions, compose nested queries, access multiple tables

  • Analyze data from Jupyter using R and SQL by combining SQL and R skills to query real-world datasets

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Select (Sql)
  • Relational Databases (RDBMS)
  • R Programming
  • Tables (Database)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of databases, SQL, R, or programming is required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started with SQL

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Intermediate SQL

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Getting Started with Databases using R

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SQL FOR DATA SCIENCE WITH R

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder